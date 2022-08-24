Original title: Why is the ROA that Drake and Carti love to wear more and more popular?

Author: 1626 Trend Selection

Following the trend of Gorpcore, ROA has become more and more popular in recent years. With Slam Jam’s fashion resources and top-level materials and workmanship, its sneakers have quickly become the new favorite of fashion lovers.

In addition to footwear products, this year ROA launched a clothing line for the first time, further improving the brand matrix and making the brand style more systematic. Products ranging from sports shoes to clothing are very worthy of attention. They stand out among many outdoor brands, and people are increasingly looking forward to the follow-up performance of this brand.

Influenced by Gorpcore trends

ROA is getting more and more popular

Founded in 2015 by the creative team and shoe designer Maurizio Quaglia of Italian streetwear legend Slam Jam, ROA focuses on outdoor footwear and is named after the Forcella della Roa trail in Italy’s The Dolomites, hence the brand’s logo. Minimalistic illustration of mountain peaks.

The origin of the ROA brand logo

ROA is famous for outdoor hiking shoes, and its products focus on functional development, so it is equipped with Top features such as Cordura fabric, Vibram outsole, Megagrip composite, and more are interpreted with a minimalist aesthetic.

Different from traditional outdoor brands, ROA’s original design was to enter the fashion market, and it also came into contact with fashion groups. With the Gorpcore trend on fire, ROA’s unexpected success has led to reverse penetration into the outdoor space.

Drake / Playboy Books

Lil Yachty / Lil Gnar

Although ROA is not yet a household name, it has entered the wardrobes of top fashion groups.

Rappers such as Drake, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Lil Gnar, etc. are all loyal fans of ROA, and their upper feet have also provided a lot of heat for the brand.

Kendall Jenner

Not only boys like ROA, Kendall Jenner was also found to have worn a pair of ROA Andreas in street photography, and the brand’s powerful collocation attributes have gradually emerged.

The best-known luxury retailers, including Matches Fashion, Browns Fashion, Ssense, and others, have curated the ROA shoe collection, which sits alongside GUCCI, Bottega Veneta, and more.

Browns Menswear Buyer Thom Scherdel said: “ROA is impeccably crafted and their mountaineering-inspired leather boots embody that perfectly, so if you’re really into hiking, they can go well with any casual outfit, casual fit, and sporty style. Dress up.”

Katharina / Neal

Andreas / Oblique

Among them, Katharina, Neal, Andreas, Oblique and other models are all popular styles of ROA. It can be said that a shoe is hard to find when it is released, and the price of the secondary market is also rising.

The reason why ROA can quickly break the circle is that in addition to its own urban street attributes, joint planning is one of the indispensable factors. The powerful resource injection of Slam Jam has enabled ROA to cooperate with a number of trendy and designer brands to gain wider attention.

ALYX、Brain Dead、ACW

and other joint names to expand the brand audience

Over the years, ROA has released many excellent joint projects. It all started with Matthew Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM, and it was this brand that pushed ROA to the forefront of the fashion field.

In the early days, ROA provided ALYX with support for the show and styling shoes. Later, the two sides launched joint shoes, officially opening the road to joint branding for the brand.

ALYX x Fragment Design x ROA

The two parties have not only launched several joint ventures, but also launched a tripartite joint project with Fragment Design in 2016.

ALYX x Stussy x ROA

2019 Matthew Williams even invited Stussy and ROA to make a tripartite joint venture in his own name.The visual effect of the shoe body covered with mud is really eye-catching.

Brain Dead x ROA

ROA debuts with Brain Dead in 2019, thanks to Slam Jam’s extensive network resources Oblique, which injected more vibrant colors into the brand’s shoes, was definitely one of the most influential collaborations at the time.

Our Legacy x ROA

At the end of last year, ROA joined hands Our Legacy created a pair of Andreas,The two sides used the remaining natural leather of the Swedish tannery Tärnsjö to make the shoe body, and the orange laces and the embellishment of the yin and yang Logo are very interesting.

A-Cold-Wall* x ROA

In the latest A-Cold-Wall* x ROA joint series, the two sides brought two models, Andreas and Minaar, and continued the previous industrial style design.

Ben Carr, senior shoe buyer at Matches Fashion, believes the hype around ROA is just getting started. He said: “The growth of hiking boots and outdoor boots this year has been phenomenal, ROA is leading the way with its innovative designs, and the partnership with A-Cold-Wall* will continue to gain momentum and our customers are starting to realize that ROA sneakers are the perfect fit for them. .”

ROA opens clothing line this year

more surprises

At the beginning of the year, ROA held the 2022 autumn and winter series in Milan. We can see the new designs of popular shoes such as Katharina, Neal, Andreas, and some new styles to be introduced, including loafers, laceless designs, etc. .

In addition, the brand’s first ‘clothing line’ has also attracted a lot of attention, and the catalogue released by ROA creative director Patrick Stangbye on social media has also made a lot of Gorpcore fans addicted.

ROA Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

This series continues the original intention of the brand to create footwear products, with both high-end fashion aesthetics and outdoor functionality. In addition to the jackets that best represent the Gorpcore style, there are also down jackets, lamb fleece jackets and other products with asymmetrical tailoring and hidden zippers. And other technical details, fully reflects the brand’s high fashion concept.

ROA Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

During the recent Milan Fashion Week, ROA once again announced its second clothing collection.

Judging from the product maps and pictures released so far, the ROA clothing line has undoubtedly brought us great surprises. The design is based on the enthusiasm for mountaineering, and the output is professional, practical and avant-garde design.To further improve their own clothing series.

Compared with footwear products, the birth of ROA clothing line makes the brandMore comprehensively aligned with Gorpcore trends, thisIt reflects the brand’s ambition。

In the future development, ROA is likely to have an impact on the subsequent Gorpcore style, its potential should not be underestimated, and it is worth our expectations.