Wu Jing Admires Jackie Chan and Jet Li: I Feel I am So Far Behind Them

Yu Minhong, the co-founder of the New Oriental Education and Technology Group, disclosed details of his live conversation with Chinese actor Wu Jing on August 10th of this year. During the conversation, Minhong asked Wu Jing about his favorite Chinese movie stars with martial arts or heroic qualities.

In response, Wu Jing expressed his admiration for Jackie Chan and Jet Li, stating, “I used to be young and frivolous. I thought they could fight and risk their lives. I can do it too. Why can’t I?” However, he later realized that the sacrifices and hardships endured by these stars were not readily apparent to outsiders.

Wu Jing humbly admitted, “To this day, I feel that I am very lucky and I am so far behind them.” He highlighted Jackie Chan’s numerous life-threatening experiences and praised Jet Li’s intelligence and calm demeanor in handling situations.

The actor also expressed his admiration for another colleague, Sammo Hung, noting, “If I had his physique, I wouldn’t be able to roll over. He is the fat man who can roll over and hit the most in the world.”

This candid acknowledgment of his peers’ skills and experiences showcases Wu Jing’s humility and respect for his fellow actors in the industry. The live conversation offered a rare glimpse into the actor’s perspective on his own abilities and the talents of his colleagues.

The source of this news has been credited to Kuai Technology, and the editor in charge of this article is Xixin. If you wish to use this content, please ensure to indicate the source.