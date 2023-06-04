Home » Xiao S’s 17-year-old eldest daughter won the Korean dance competition | China Press
Xiao S’s 17-year-old eldest daughter won the Korean dance competition | China Press

Xiao S’s 17-year-old eldest daughter won the Korean dance competition

(Taipei News) Little S (Xu Xiwei) seems to have passed down her dancing genes to her daughters. The eldest daughter Elly Xu Xiwen and the youngest Xu Laosan not only love to dance, but also participated in related competitions and won many times. On the 4th, she happily revealed that Elly and her classmates went to Korea to participate in a dance competition. After hearing about her daughter’s performance, she couldn’t help calling out: “Mom is already crying.”

Elly and her classmates took the stage to accept the award.

From the on-site photos, you can see that Elly has a neat hairstyle, which highlights the V-shaped melon-shaped face. For the competition, she puts on exquisite makeup, and puts a layer of deep purple on the black eyeliner to make her eyes look more piercing; After the results of the competition were announced, she put on the medal and stood on the stage with a shy smile to receive the award with her classmates.

After seeing the photos sent back from abroad, Xiao S posted a message on the social networking site with emotion, and thanked the teacher for leading Elly and her classmates to fly to Korea to participate in the dance competition, and “won the first place”, which moved her Up to the attachment of 3 crying emoticons, he praised: “You are all great, mom is crying.”

Elly inherited Xiao S’s love of dancing.

