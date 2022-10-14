The bar is the place of inclusion par excellence, where we meet each other and where we exchange interactions based on convivial encounters and aimed at eliminating differences. This is the basis of the new Calendar that Lavazza will present at the Milan Triennale, together with a book celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Calendar, edited by the architect Fabio Novembre. The photography of this year’s album, like every time, was entrusted to an internationally renowned artist: Alex Prager. American who blends Hollywood sets, experimental cinema and street culture in her photography and that with her shots has been exhibited at the MoMA in New York and the FOAM Fotografiemuseum in Amsterdam. The artist tried to collect in his rolls the experience of drinking a coffee, showing it with his personal style: “I think the most important thing about being alive is the common experience we have, the emotions we share. , people connect to each other and through this connection they have a better understanding of themselves and of life ”.

The history of Lavazza calendars began in 1993, but it is in the last 10 years that the social and artistic streak of the group has become more marked. For this reason, together with the new photographic edition, created by Prager, a book with the same title, «YES! we’re OPEN ”, which describes the path towards sustainability started by the group twenty years ago. Not only everything that revolves around the shootings and great photographers that have taken place in the last decade, but also the social activities that the Lavazza Foundation has been carrying out since 2004 with the collaboration on the project by partners of Save The Children, Un and Slow Food, all enriched by a series of interviews with big names linked to the Lavazza world. The member of the Board, Francesca Lavazza, with regard to this project, underlined the importance of this new editorial project: “With this new artistic project Lavazza wants to interpret and promote important messages related to diversity and inclusion and does so starting from its origins , from the base: coffee, which has always been synonymous with socializing, as well as the numerous places that serve it. Over the last ten years, the Calendar has somewhat become our manifesto where, through the artistic figure, we decline what is important to us and is in tune with the vision and commitments of the company ».

The result is a special volume, published by Mondadori Electa, halfway between an artist’s book and a travel book, which offers the reader the opportunity to deepen the value world of the Brand following a route that starts from Turin to land in Los Angeles, the first and the last city – in chronological order – to host the set in which the Calendar was made. A journey marked by exclusive interviews conducted by the writer and journalist Mario Calabresi, which alternate with the splendid photographic images selected from the ten calendars, and the exciting “stories behind the photos”