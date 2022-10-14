On the morning of October 13, a series of press conferences on the theme of “Hebi This Decade” was held in the Municipal Press Conference Hall by the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The main responsible comrades and relevant responsible comrades of the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs focused on the theme of “struggle for ten years, rich and beautiful ‘agriculture, farmers’ and ‘crane’ gifts”, and introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has stabilized grain The important task of safety, focusing on the diversified development of rural areas, improving the living standards of rural people, boosting the high-quality development of “three rural areas”, and answering questions from the media.

Huang Shujun, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, introduced in the theme release that in the past ten years, the added value of the city’s primary industry has increased by 25%. The development level of agricultural and rural modernization and the comprehensive evaluation of the construction of a comprehensive well-off society in rural areas have ranked first in the province for consecutive years. One of the first national demonstration bases for promoting agricultural and rural informatization as a whole, and the development of modern agriculture has always been at the forefront of the province and the country.

Tighten the “grain bag”, and the heavy responsibility of food security will be carried more firmly. The city has deeply implemented the strategy of “holding grain in the ground and storing grain in technology“, and the output of grain has increased from 1,163,200 tons in 2012 to 1,266,000 tons in 2020. Especially in 2022, our city has overcome the impact of flood disasters, and the transformation of summer grain production will be good, yielding a bumper harvest, and realizing the transformation from an ocean to a golden butterfly. The built-up area of ​​high-standard farmland in the city increased from 168,100 mu to 1,469,000 mu, accounting for 86.1% of the city’s arable land. The coverage rate of improved varieties of crops and livestock and poultry in the city has reached more than 98%, and the Yongyou “Jundan series of corn varieties have been cultivated, and won 53 scientific and technological achievement awards, including 12 at the national, provincial and ministerial levels. The city’s wheat machine yield reached 99.9%. . The yield rate of corn machine planters has reached more than 90%, and it has been identified as a provincial-level “safe agricultural machinery” demonstration city.

Keep the “vegetable basket” well, and the supply of agricultural and livestock products will be more secure. The city developed 166,000 mu of vegetables and 216,000 mu of high-quality peanuts. There are 2,022 farms with standard scale in the city, and the total output value of animal husbandry is 8.26 billion yuan, which is 29% higher than the average output value of the province. The new breed of Huanghuai mutton sheep has been approved by the National Livestock and Poultry Breeds Committee, becoming the first new breed of mutton sheep approved in our province.

Take the “new way” well, and the development of modern agriculture will be greener. The pass rate of sampling inspection of agricultural products in the city has always remained above 98%, and all counties and districts have passed the inspection and acceptance of provincial agricultural product quality and safety counties. The safe utilization rate of polluted cultivated land and contaminated plots shall be maintained at 100%, the utilization rate of chemical fertilizers shall reach over 40%, and the proportion of green prevention and control of diseases and insect pests shall reach 32%. The comprehensive utilization rate of straw has reached 95.5%, and it has been rated as an advanced city for the prohibition of straw burning in the province. The utilization rate of livestock and poultry manure resources reached 90.6%.

Accelerate the development of rural industries and promote the deep integration of the three industries. Taking the construction of agricultural industrialization clusters as the carrier, the city has organically integrated related industries such as planting, processing, logistics, etc., and formed 4 whole industrial chains of flour products, meat products, oil processing, and snack food, and cultivated 165 leading enterprises above the municipal level. , 12 provincial-level agricultural industrialization complexes. 10 modern agricultural industrial parks have been established, including 3 provincial-level ones, and 8 “one village, one product” demonstration villages, which are always at the forefront of the province.

Carry out the improvement of the living environment to ensure that the countryside is clean and beautiful. The city has implemented the “696111” project in depth, realized 2,767 “one house into four gardens”, created 4 provincial-level “beautiful towns”, 120 “ten-million-project demonstration villages”, named 293 “Simei Villages”, 41,000 households were selected and listed as “Wumei Garden”, and the penetration rate of rural sanitary toilets reached 91.1%. The pioneering “grass-powder ecological” toilet modification model was selected as one of the 9 typical models of rural toilet waste treatment and resource utilization in the country, and was awarded the The province’s rural living environment improvement advanced city, the province’s rural toilet revolution advanced city.

Implement rural construction actions to make up for outstanding shortcomings in rural areas. Our city took the lead in exploring the PPP operation mode of rural revitalization demonstration villages in the province, and obtained a loan of 1 billion yuan from China Development Bank to plan and construct the infrastructure, public service facilities, and rural industries of 130 rural revitalization demonstration villages. All towns and towns in the city are connected to Grade 3 and above roads, all natural villages are connected to hardened roads, and safe drinking water and safe and stable electricity consumption are fully covered.

Digital empowers rural development and improves the level of rural development. The first agricultural information industrial park in China – China (Hebi) Agricultural Silicon Valley Industrial Park has settled in our city, the country’s largest agricultural “industry cloud” has been built in our city, and the province’s first “serving agriculture, rural areas and farmers” Internet celebrity training base has been established in our city. The city was listed, and the evaluation of the development level of agricultural and rural informatization has led the province for three consecutive years. The overall level of county-level agricultural and rural informatization development exceeds the national average by 25.7 percentage points, ranking in the advanced position in the country.

Expand the main body of agricultural business and open up channels for farmers to increase their income. The city cultivated 2,202 farmers’ cooperatives, an increase of 1,241 over ten years ago. The family farm started from scratch and has grown to 920 now. Various types of new agricultural business entities have grown from primary agricultural products such as grain, live pigs, eggs, forest fruits, vegetables, etc., to multi-industry and multi-type covering processing, services, leisure tourism, etc., effectively driving the annual per capita rate of rural residents. Disposable income rose to 21,334 yuan from 9,388 yuan a decade ago.

Vigorously develop the collective economy and expand the space for farmers to increase their income. Our city seized the opportunity of the third batch of city-wide pilot projects for the reform of the national rural collective property rights system, explored and promoted the transformation of farmers into shareholders, resources into assets, and funds into shares, and achieved a huge breakthrough in the collective economic income of all villages in the city. The annual income Among them, there are 24 “Paceguard Villages” with an annual income of more than 1 million yuan, 17 “Fufu Villages” with an annual income of 500,000 to 1 million yuan, and 205 “Potential Villages” with an annual income of 100,000 to 500,000 yuan. The “Beautiful Village”, “Pacemaker Village” and “Potential Village” accounted for 27.8%.

Accelerate the cultivation of high-quality farmers and improve farmers’ ability to increase their income. The Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has cultivated more than 15,000 high-quality farmers in the past ten years, focusing on the backbone of new agricultural management entities, returning migrant workers, and graduates from colleges and technical secondary schools.

“Ten years of spring and autumn have been fruitful, and today’s industry is growing. The high-quality development of agriculture and rural areas in the past ten years has benefited from the strong leadership of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, and is inseparable from the support of all walks of life and the support and love of farmers. Standing in the new Starting point and facing the new journey, we will continue to work hard and continue to work hard to promote the comprehensive revitalization of the countryside, accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, make new and greater contributions to building a model city for high-quality development in the new era, and welcome the party’s leadership with excellent results. The 20th National Congress of Victory is held!” Huang Shujun said.