Ying Si and Shang Yang: A New Era of Chinese Quintessence Peking Opera

The Beijing Peking Opera Theater is set to re-stage the historical Peking opera “Ying Si and Shang Yang” this week, telling the story of Shang Yang’s reform movement and his relationship with Ying Si. The play, funded by the 2022 National Arts Fund, has undergone multiple upgrades and will premiere at the National Local Drama Performance Center on May 30 and 31. Directed by Li Qing and featuring young actors honing their skills, the play aims to celebrate the spirit of reform and innovation while showcasing the talents of the next generation of Peking Opera artists.

The play’s script has been polished and enriched, with the storyline now highlighting the theme of people-centered and law-based governance. The character relationships have been refined, creating a more nuanced and emotionally engaging portrayal of the main characters. The actors have undergone extensive training to master the singing and performing styles required for their roles, ensuring a captivating and authentic performance.

In addition to the exceptional performances, the play has also introduced various innovative elements in dance, music, and action choreography. The creators have emphasized the importance of respecting traditional Peking Opera procedures while opening up a creative space for the young actors to express themselves. The result is a captivating blend of tradition and innovation that promises to captivate audiences.

Director Li Qing emphasized the significance of the new play in shaping the future of Peking Opera, stating, “This new play will give the audience a refreshing feeling, allowing everyone to see the level of young actors performing on the stage in line with the requirements of future Peking Opera artists.”

“Ying Si and Shang Yang” will be performed at the Chang’an Grand Theater on November 9th and 10th, and at the Beijing Daxing Theater on November 11th and 12th. The Beijing Peking Opera Theater encourages the audience to provide feedback and suggestions, aiming for continuous improvement and excellence in their performances.