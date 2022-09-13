Young singer Tian Xin joins hands with a famous production team for the first solo single hit Young singer Tian Xin’s first solo single “I Haven’t Owned You in This Life” was launched on various platforms today. This light rock love song cooperates with the famous musician Huang Wenwu, and is operated by the top domestic production team. Tian Xin used rock and roll to express his sadness in the song, and used sadness to commemorate his regrets, so as to thank the friends who accompanied him along the way. Unique voice interprets light rock love songs Tian Xin’s first single, invited a famous domestic producer to produce Mr. Huang Wenwu and other teams to produce his new song. Huang Wenwu is a new group of young music producers who are very sensitive to the market. Produced and participated in: I will not cross her, I will love you in the mountains, I will not hold back and I will not look back. I heard that there is you in the distance. There are a million possibilities. All losses are for the sake of meeting and other popular works on the Internet. He has also produced or distributed music for outstanding domestic singers and artists. I hope Tian Xin can overcome all obstacles this time and become popular on the Internet. The first solo single tells of protection and gratitude Tian Xin, who debuted as a young singer, chose to express his infinite gratitude to fans in his first single. Lyrics “If you know that you will leave after you have loved, I would rather protect you from afar, at least as a friend to cherish you, but now I don’t know where you are. The regret of loving and not giving up will be kept in my heart for a lifetime”, It tells that he has countless regrets along with sadness along the way, but only because of the support and protection of fans can he have the courage to move forward. See also Wu Qingfeng collaborates with Rufus Wainwright on a new song to compose a music legend_Creation_Chorus_World

Young singer Tian Xin joins hands with a famous production team for the first solo single hit

Young singer Tian Xin’s first solo single “I Haven’t Owned You in This Life” was launched on various platforms today. This light rock love song cooperates with the famous musician Huang Wenwu, and is operated by the top domestic production team. Tian Xin used rock and roll to express his sadness in the song, and used sadness to commemorate his regrets, so as to thank the friends who accompanied him along the way.

Unique voice interprets light rock love songs

Tian Xin’s first single, invited a famous domestic producer to produce Mr. Huang Wenwu and other teams to produce his new song. Huang Wenwu is a new group of young music producers who are very sensitive to the market. Produced and participated in: I will not cross her, I will love you in the mountains, I will not hold back and I will not look back. I heard that there is you in the distance. There are a million possibilities. All losses are for the sake of meeting and other popular works on the Internet. He has also produced or distributed music for outstanding domestic singers and artists. I hope Tian Xin can overcome all obstacles this time and become popular on the Internet.

The first solo single tells of protection and gratitude

Tian Xin, who debuted as a young singer, chose to express his infinite gratitude to fans in his first single. Lyrics “If you know that you will leave after you have loved, I would rather protect you from afar, at least as a friend to cherish you, but now I don’t know where you are. The regret of loving and not giving up will be kept in my heart for a lifetime”, It tells that he has countless regrets along with sadness along the way, but only because of the support and protection of fans can he have the courage to move forward.