Source title: Yue Lina was invited to attend the Golden Rooster Awards, and her identity as a producer was recognized by the industry

On the evening of November 12, the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony, co-sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the China Film Association and the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, was held in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Yue Lina attended the Golden Rooster Awards red carpet as the founder and producer of Changxin Media Group. Yue Lina appeared on the red carpet with elegant temperament and attracted much attention The China Film Golden Rooster Award is a national literary and art film professional award sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association. It selects the best feature film, the best foreign language film, the best director, the best actor, and the best actress. 20 awards in total. Yue Lina appeared on the red carpet of the Golden Rooster Awards in Guo Pei’s high-definition, narrow-bodied, hollow-out embroidered armor. The armor was embroidered on the ground with lotus and pink satin and several golden swallowtail butterflies danced gracefully. The hem is undulating with sea water patterns and rolled up to the clouds. The edges and corners of the garment are woven with gold and silver threads in rust and interlocking patterns. The overall pattern design is dense and dense, and the color shades are light and soft, which also highlights Yue Lina’s elegant and intellectual excellent temperament. Many viewers also said: “The pure hand-made armor of this suit is similar to the hand-embroidered Nyonya clothes in the previous “Little Nyonya” TV series.” This time, Yue Lina attended the closing ceremony as the founder and producer of Changxin Media Group. Yue Lina has produced many popular TV dramas “Soul Ferry”, “Peerless Double Pride”, “The Most Beautiful Retrograde”, “The Most Beautiful Youth”, “Little Nyonya”, “The Story of Tang Dynasty”, etc. Among them, the movie “Carnival” she produced is by Wen. Directed by Yan, starring Wen Qi and Zhou Meijun, it focuses on sensitive topics faced by children. It is called the “Chinese version” of “The Furnace” and has strong practical significance. After the film was broadcast, it also caused a lot of discussion on the Internet, and was recognized by well-known film festivals at home and abroad. It was shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 74th Venice International Film Festival and was nominated for the best actress, and won the best film award at the 54th Golden Horse Awards. Feature film nomination and best director award, nomination for best cross-strait Chinese film at the 38th Film Awards, and selected as one of the top ten annual Chinese language films in the “Youth Film Handbook”, and has landed in more than 20 countries and regions. See also Cecilia Cheung's self-portrait is in good condition and one-handed hairline measurement attracts netizens' envy-China Entertainment Network-Cecilia Cheung In front of and behind the scenes, Yue Lina’s many works have been recognized Although a series of high-quality works have been produced behind the scenes, Yue Lina still maintains the high-quality output of the works in front of the stage. This year’s Douyin hit “Goddess Hotel” is a light suspense fantasy drama co-produced by Douyin and Changxin Media, produced by Guo Jingyu, written by Xiao Jixiangtian, starring Yue Lina and starring Yu Feifan. It tells a series of fantastic stories triggered by the exchange of desires that happened in the “Goddess Hotel” where Nalan and the monster hunter Chunsheng are located. Yue Lina’s solid acting skills and the currently rare type of short drama make this short drama a dark horse in the 2022 Douyin boutique short drama. In addition, Yue Lina also played the role of the princess in the suspense drama “Story of Tang Dynasty”, which was broadcast on National Day this year. The domineering image of the princess of the Tang Dynasty left a deep impression on the audience. Starring Xiao Yan, Dai Xiangyu, Yue Lina, and Yu Feifei, the drama “Nanyang Daughter Love”, which tells the story of Nanyang Chinese women’s struggles, was officially announced in the first half of this year. The complementarity of the front and back scenes gives Yue Lina more insight into good works and more superb acting skills. I look forward to her bringing more surprises to the audience in the future.

On the evening of November 12, the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards Ceremony, co-sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the China Film Association and the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, was held in Xiamen, Fujian Province. Yue Lina attended the Golden Rooster Awards red carpet as the founder and producer of Changxin Media Group.

Yue Lina appeared on the red carpet with elegant temperament and attracted much attention

The China Film Golden Rooster Award is a national literary and art film professional award sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association. It selects the best feature film, the best foreign language film, the best director, the best actor, and the best actress. 20 awards in total. Yue Lina appeared on the red carpet of the Golden Rooster Awards in Guo Pei’s high-definition, narrow-bodied, hollow-out embroidered armor. The armor was embroidered on the ground with lotus and pink satin and several golden swallowtail butterflies danced gracefully. The hem is undulating with sea water patterns and rolled up to the clouds. The edges and corners of the garment are woven with gold and silver threads in rust and interlocking patterns. The overall pattern design is dense and dense, and the color shades are light and soft, which also highlights Yue Lina’s elegant and intellectual excellent temperament. Many viewers also said: “The pure hand-made armor of this suit is similar to the hand-embroidered Nyonya clothes in the previous “Little Nyonya” TV series.”

This time, Yue Lina attended the closing ceremony as the founder and producer of Changxin Media Group. Yue Lina has produced many hit TV dramas “Soul Ferry”, “Peerless Double Pride”, “The Most Beautiful Retrograde”, “The Most Beautiful Youth”, “Little Nyonya”, “The Story of Tang Dynasty”, etc. Among them, the movie “Carnival” she produced is by Wen Directed by Yan, starring Wen Qi and Zhou Meijun, it focuses on sensitive topics faced by children. It is called the “Chinese version” of “The Furnace” and has strong practical significance. After the film was broadcast, it also caused a lot of discussion on the Internet, and was recognized by well-known film festivals at home and abroad. It was shortlisted for the main competition unit of the 74th Venice International Film Festival and was nominated for the best actress, and won the best film award at the 54th Golden Horse Awards. Feature film nomination and best director award, nomination for best cross-strait Chinese film at the 38th Film Awards, and selected as one of the top ten annual Chinese language films in the “Youth Film Handbook”, and has landed in more than 20 countries and regions.

In front of and behind the scenes, Yue Lina’s many works have been recognized

Although a series of high-quality works have been produced behind the scenes, Yue Lina still maintains the high-quality output of the works in front of the stage. This year’s Douyin hit “Goddess Hotel” is a light suspense fantasy drama co-produced by Douyin and Changxin Media, supervised by Guo Jingyu, written by Xiao Jixiangtian, starring Yue Lina and starring Yu Feifan. It tells a series of fantastic stories triggered by the exchange of desires in the “Goddess Hotel” where Nalan and the monster hunter Chunsheng are located. Yue Lina’s solid acting skills and the currently rare type of short drama make this short drama a dark horse in the 2022 Douyin boutique short drama.

In addition, Yue Lina also played the role of the princess in the suspense drama “Story of Tang Dynasty”, which was broadcast on National Day this year. The domineering image of the princess of the Tang Dynasty left a deep impression on the audience. Starring Xiao Yan, Dai Xiangyu, Yue Lina, and Yu Feifei, the drama “Nanyang Daughter Love”, which tells the story of Nanyang Chinese women’s struggles, was officially announced in the first half of this year. The complementarity of the front and back scenes gives Yue Lina more insight into good works and more superb acting skills. I look forward to her bringing more surprises to the audience in the future.