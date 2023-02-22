Home Entertainment ZÉ by SANKUANZ officially released the new “Volume 1” clothing series
Entertainment



ZÉ by SANKUANZ, a lifestyle brand founded by designer Shangguan Zhe, announced its return in 2020, and recently officially released a new “Volume 1” series. The series revolves around the designer Shangguan Zhe and his team’s expectations for a better life. In order to provide a life solution after creative review, a series of products including shoes and clothing, hanging ear coffee, folding umbrellas, and sticky notes are launched. Presented in simple black and white, from the consideration of the position of the neckline and shoulder line of the T-Shirt, the silhouette of the trousers comfortably fitting the body shape, to the use of high-twisted cotton and environmentally friendly fabrics, it aims to produce products with excellent quality product. The team shared: “The design of ZÉ by SANKUANZ focuses on the individual. We hope that ZÉ’s products are comfortable and cross-scene, and you can wear them to go more places you want to go. In the minimalist design, Beauty exists because of the wearer, and what is shown is the uniqueness of each person.”

ZÉ by SANKUANZ “Volume 1” clothing series is now on the brand’s major channels, interested readers may wish to pay attention.

