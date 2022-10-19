Home Entertainment Zhipu Film Group and Director Zuo Zhiguo officially signed a contract with Keigo Higashino, the suspenseful work “Street of Dawn”, the film plan has been fully launched-Qianlong.com
Zhipu Film Group and Director Zuo Zhiguo officially signed a contract with Keigo Higashino, the suspenseful work "Street of Dawn", the film plan has been fully launched

Zhipu Film Group and Director Zuo Zhiguo officially signed a contract with Keigo Higashino, the suspenseful work “Street of Dawn”, the film plan has been fully launched-Qianlong.com

Source title: Zhipu Film Group and Director Zuo Zhiguo officially signed a contract with Keigo Higashino’s suspenseful work “Street of Dawn”, the movie plan has been fully launched

In October 2022, Zhipu Film Group officially signed a contract with Zuo Zhiguo, a young director from the mainland. Zhipu Film Group announced that the cooperation has been reached and will invest in the production of 3 to 5 theatrical films in the next 6 years, involving suspense, comedy , love, family and other story types, and at the same time fully develop in the field of streaming media.

Director Zuo Zhiguo is very good at creating visual effects by scheduling shots. His personal style is unique and his stories are detailed. He has directed such films as “The Mountain Shrouded in Clouds and Mist”, “The Prosperity Is Coming”, “The Wasteland” and “The Visitor”. Nominated for many film festivals at home and abroad.

At the same time, Zhipu Film Group announced that it will start the preparatory plan for the first theatrical film “Street of Dawn” after the signing, and work with director Zuo Zhiguo on script adaptation, film development, production and distribution. The film is expected to be released in 2023. Launched in the third quarter of the year.

The movie “Street of Dawn” is adapted from the novel of the same name by Keigo Higashino. It is a suspenseful story revolving around marriage and love. It reflects the intertwined state of tension and life among contemporary urbanites, and also explores the meaning and destiny of marriage. , is the epitome and reflection of contemporary society.

Shanghai Zhipu Film and Television Media Partnership (Limited Partnership) is a comprehensive film and television investment group established in Shanghai in July 2021. The company’s main business segments are divided into content development department, artist brokerage department, investment department and film and television production department. In the future, 15-20 excellent film and television dramas will be exported to various platforms every year, so as to realize the ultimate desire to promote social progress with culture. and ideal. From this step, both parties will work together to create high-quality masterpieces and continue to use good works to give back to the society.

