Facebook/NOT ONE LESS I cases of Femicide in 2022 there were 103, 61 of which occurred at the hands of the partner or ex, 34 by a parent or a child. These are the figures of the massacre recalled in an analysis carried out on the occasion of 8 March by the Central Directorate of the Criminal Police. But in the new year, things are no better. In fact, since the beginning of 2023 there have already been 20 similar cases.

2023 data – From 1 January to 5 March 2023, the latest data available, 56 homicides were recorded, with 20 women victims, 18 of whom killed in the family or emotional sphere; of these, 11 died at the hands of their partner or ex-partner. Compared to these data, however, the last two cases must be added: that of the old woman killed by her husband in Trieste on 6 March and the femicide that took place in Rosarno (Reggio Calabria), precisely on 8 March. Below is the complete report with the Criminal Analysis Service of the Department of Public Security of the Ministry of the Interior.



Cases on the rise in the last four years – Of the 125 women killed in 2022, 95% are adults and 78% are Italian. There were 119 homicides of women in 2021. In the last four years, against a stable number of homicides, 319, there has been an increase in cases in which the victim is a woman: from 112 in 2019 to 125 in 2022, with an increase of 12%.

Improper weapons or bladed weapons – In homicides in the family or emotional sphere, the use of improper weapons or bladed weapons is preeminent, used in 49 cases; firearms were used in 23 homicides. Sixteen women died from asphyxiation, suffocation or strangulation, 14 from beatings, in one case poison was used.

Physical and psychological effects – The bloodiest and most irreversible crime is accompanied by other serious crimes which produce serious physical and psychological effects on the victims. As regards the so-called spy crimes, possible indicators of gender-based violence, after a progressively and constantly increasing trend over the four-year period, 2022 instead shows a significant decrease on the previous year for persecutory acts (17,259 of which 74% against women, 18,724 in 2021) and ill-treatment against family members and cohabitants (23,196 cases, 81% with female victims, 23,728 in 2021).

Sexual violence – Differently in the case of sexual violence there is an increase: 5,991 of which 91% against women, while there were 5,274 in 2021. It could also be a question, it is explained, of a greater propensity to report by victims and witnesses.

