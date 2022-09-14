Home Health 2 kilos more are enough to double the symptoms – Popular Science
Health

2 kilos more are enough to double the symptoms – Popular Science

by admin
2 kilos more are enough to double the symptoms – Popular Science

Weight gain, even as slight as only two kilograms, can create a hormonal imbalance which, in turn, can worsen the symptoms of re-entry syndrome by actually lengthening its duration. “If the beneficial effect of holidays seems to disappear quickly, the restoration of routine for about half of Italians, especially women, is associated with stress and worries,” said Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) and Full Professor of Endocrinology at the Federico II University of Naples.

It is the so-called re-entry syndrome, not a pathology that we find in medical textbooks, but to all intents and purposes a real condition that many experience after a more or less long vacation period, especially in summer. It is a psycho-physical response, characterized by anxiety, insomnia, irritability and fatigue, which is felt when returning to a different normality from the relaxing and carefree one of the holiday.

“According to SIE estimates, up to 45% of the population suffer from it with a frequency that is 2 to 3 times greater in women than in men – specified Colao – A fatigue that is growing also due to the long-covid that it has profound fatigue as its main symptom. Re-entry syndrome is generally short and transient in nature and lasts from a couple of days to a week, ”Colao stressed.

“But even a few extra pounds taken during the holidays can extend its duration up to a few weeks. In particular – he continued – the inflammatory state caused by even a slight weight gain, can create a hormonal imbalance by sending haywire the system that transforms progesterone into allopregnanolone, the hormone of well-being and increasing the levels of cortisol, the hormone of stress. This, predisposing to anxiety and fatigue, as well as worsening the symptoms of the re-entry syndrome, in particular fatigue, can lengthen its duration “.

See also  West Nile virus, record of cases in 2022 in Italy: symptoms and how it is transmitted

You may also like

The worst brand of pasta on the market:...

Messina. Cystic fibrosis, the appeal of families to...

Cancer, 80% of patients consumed this drink (not...

IMAT 2022 online solutions: from the MUR questions...

Metastatic melanoma, 55% of patients recover with immunotherapy...

How the Queen died and why even Carlo’s...

The party programs on health care seem like...

Annual Congress of General Medicine and Primary Care...

A test to recognize the smell of Parkinson’s

New Kos manager for the Marches, the group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy