4 properties of coffee that you don’t know yet. Here are the benefits for Skin and Hair…

Il coffeecontrary to public opinion, is a elixir of well-being not only for the health of our body (if used in moderation!) but also for the beauty of our skin and hair. This product, very rich in caffeine, antioxidants, vitamins B2-B3-B5 and minerals, has important beneficial properties for our body. In fact, it has an energizing effect on our body and has an anti-inflammatory and anti-aging action. But the benefits of coffee don’t stop there: the active ingredients that this product contains also give it numerous cosmetic properties that make it a real ally for beauty. It has an anti-aging effect on the skin and drastically improves the health of the hair making it beautiful and shiny. Moreover, with coffee, thanks to the easy availability of the product, it is also possible to prepare do-it-yourself products by following a few simple recipes. Let’s find out together what they are 4 benefits of coffee and how they act on our body…

Antioxidants make coffee a natural anti-wrinkle

Coffee, having a high percentage of natural antioxidants which are those molecules that slow down or prevent damage from free radicals, is an excellent natural anti-aging capable of protecting the skin from the first signs of ageing. How? Coffee helps increase blood flow to the micro capillary areas by draining fluids and tightening the skin so wrinkles appear filled. At home you can create products face and bodysimply using gods coffee grounds: mixed for example, a olive oil, sugar e yogurtin fact, an excellent DIY face scrub can be created which, applied and massaged with circular movements, helps to regenerate the skin it’s at counter the signs of time.

Coffee is a true ally against dark circles

There is nothing to be surprised if the use of coffee is so much exploited in cosmetics and above all in the formulas of creams for the eye area. The merit? All of hers draining and decongestant properties. In fact, caffeine is a vasoconstrictor, so if applied in the eye contour area it makes the capillaries under the skin less visible and, moreover, it is also useful for counteracting anti-aesthetics bags thanks to its decongestant and microcirculation support properties. How to create a good eye contour at home? Add some coffee grounds to a teaspoon of yoghurt and a few drops of lemon, this pack will help you reduce the swelling and bluish color typical of dark circles thanks to the stimulation of the microcirculation. Tips: before applying it, we advise you to let the compress rest for a few hours in the fridge so that its decongestant action is even more effective. Your eye area will thank you!

READ ALSO: Body scrub, DIY recipes: 6 exfoliating masks to prepare at home

Coffee is an excellent remedy for dry, brittle and dandruff-prone hair

Il coffee it also proves to be an excellent ally for hair, especially for that dry e exhausted. In fact, thanks to the combined and synergistic action of its antioxidants (especially flavonoids), this fantastic ingredient can help restore shine and hydration even to the most dehydrated hair, improving its the oxygenation e toning the blood vessels of the scalp. All you need to do is create a pack with some coffee grounds, a few drops of emollient oil how’s that of sweet almonds e avocado to create a real balm to apply on the lengths and to hold for a few minutes, the result will not disappoint you! Dry, irritated scalp can be itchy and produce dandruff. Also in this case, coffee comes to our rescue and helps us relieve the symptoms thanks to its properties antibacterial and anti-inflammatory. Just rub a little on the scalp, massaging gently and leave the pack to act for a few minutes.

Draining and stimulating, caffeine helps fight cellulite

Dulcis in fundo, this prodigious product is also excellent for combating the much hated and feared cellulite. Well yes, you got it right! In fact, it is thought that caffeine can reduce the orange peel on the skin, dilating the blood vessels, improving the overall venous flow thus favoring the lymphatic drainage and the microcirculation. In this case it is possible to make one scrub using coffee grounds, oil and baking soda which act synergistically together creating an exfoliating, smoothing and regenerating effect. Your skin will immediately feel smoother, softer and definitely more vital!

READ ALSO: 6 properties of Chocolate that you don’t know yet. Here are the benefits for skin and hair