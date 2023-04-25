4 quick and easy ideas to try

Going shopping after a long day at work, then preparing dinner and washing the dishes – is this what your everyday life looks like too? We don’t know for you, but we feel like we’ve been eating the same thing over and over for the past few weeks. A bit of variety on the table now and then wouldn’t be bad, would it? But what if you don’t feel like standing in front of the stove for hours? Then you should read on and remember our eat-you-stupid recipes! Whether it’s a crunchy Chinese cabbage salad, homemade bread or a refreshing no-bake eat-you-silly cake for dessert – these quick and easy recipes will save your weeknight dinner!

Eat-You-Dumb Recipes You Should Try

We have already explained to you how to bake delicious, hearty cheese muffins. But if you have to be quick during the week, then our eat-you-stupid recipes are a real blessing. With few ingredients, easy to prepare and very delicious – that would be the perfect dinner for us. And so that you succeed, we have a few simple recipe ideas for you that you are guaranteed to copy several times.

Eat yourself stupid salad

While hearty dishes are on the menu in winter, light salads taste particularly delicious in the warm spring and summer months. And we start our eat-you-stupid recipes with a super delicious and easy salad! Nice and crunchy, full of flavor and prepared in no time – you will love our eat-you-stupid salad with Chinese cabbage and ramen noodles, we promise! The recipe is actually super variable and you can experiment with the ingredients according to your own preferences. So, discover how to make this eat-you-stupid salad here.

make your own bread

The smell of freshly baked bread is really irresistible and makes us hungry immediately. Whether for breakfast, a toast for lunch or dinner – bread is one of the most commonly consumed foods in Germany and it is hard to imagine our table without it. And no, it doesn’t always have to be the bread from the baker, because our recipe for eat-you-dumb bread is super easy and you’ll bake it several times. Don’t believe us? Then discover the recipe for our Eat-You-Dumb-Bread here and let us convince you!

Eat yourself stupid cake from the tin

You would certainly agree with us – there is always room in the stomach for a piece of cake, right? There are many recipes for cakes, but unfortunately most of them are not that easy. But our recipe for Eat-You-Dumb-Cake from the tin will work perfectly even for absolute beginners and tastes irresistibly delicious. Fluffy base, crunchy nuts and a creamy filling – a real dream! Discover the recipe for our eat-you-silly cake with walnuts here and enjoy!

Quick no-bake strawberry cake

The strawberry season is in full swing and of course we want to use it to prepare as many delicacies as possible! And where would our Eat You Stupid recipes be without a quick and easy Eat You Stupid Cake, with no baking required? With a crunchy biscuit base and a creamy strawberry filling, this quick strawberry cake tastes wonderfully refreshing and is really perfect for spring! Treat yourself and your family and try our no-bake Eat-You-Dumb Cake recipe today!