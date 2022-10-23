L’Power supply can preserve the health of kidneys? One of the factors that contributes to their proper functioning is actually facilitated by the intake of adequate foods. The kidneys are fundamental organs for the well-being of the body, protecting them and preserving their well-being is necessary for better life quality. After all, theirs is a complex role because that’s not all they filter the blood but they eliminate waste and toxins through urine. In this way thehydrosaline balance of the body is guaranteed. They also produce some hormones necessary for the proper functioning of the thyroid and blood pressure.

They also generate the active form of vitamin D., vital for intestinal absorption of calcium and for calcification of bones. An incorrect lifestyle, the presence of some pathologies, in tandem with the natural physical aging, can affect their functioning. In fact, the kidneys lose tone and the main functions, such as filtering, fail. With a reduced ability to expel waste and toxins, increased dehydration and difficult-to-control urination. How can this be remedied? Let’s find out together.

Kidneys and nutrition, here are the 5 unmissable products

The kidney health goes through a healthy lifestyle and diet, especially for the over category. Some foods, for example, they can facilitate proper functioning and a good physiological balance, also slowing down the natural aging of the same. The main ally is thewater which allows a correct hydration of the body, of the cells and of the kidneys themselves, which can thus carry out the main filtering task that identifies them well. A balanced diet is the solution, also to stem important problems such as diabetes and hypertension, inflammation, pathologies, fatigue, pathologies that have direct repercussions on the kidneys themselves. A correct diet lightens the work of the kidneys, thus removing the spectrum of health problems. Some foods may be essential for kidney health, we discover 5 most important.

Pineapple

A real panacea for the body due to its large supply of vitamin C and potassium, fiber and mineral salts, pineapple allows good hydration by playing a role in contrasting free radicals. Contains bromelain with strong anti-inflammatory properties, very useful for circulation and heart health. Eliminates waste and gives energy, promotes the elimination of toxins thus preserving the health of the kidneys.

Beet

Always a little underestimated, the beet it is a concentrate of very useful properties for the body, because it is rich in fibers and folate so as to offer protection for the heart and circulation. It fights anemia, improves the health of the immune system and facilitates good drainage of fluids, an essential support for the kidneys.

Celery

Sworn friend of the kidneys, but also of the liver, here is celery with his drained powers and diuretic. It improves digestion, quenches thirst, fights infections and keeps cholesterol at bay. Consumed raw, as an integral part of juices and drinks, it is the best way to hydrate the body while purifying it.

Whole grains

They are the protein but light load that the kidneys need, so as not to weigh them down, draining and purifying the body at the same time. Whole grains are a valuable source of minerals, nutrition, fiber, vitamins and polyunsaturated fatty acids. They improve blood sugar levels and fight cholesterol and infections.

Blueberries

Small but greedy they are a real panacea in particular for the kidneys and circulation, i blueberries they help drain and purify by detoxifying both the kidneys and the bladder. They are a valuable source of vitamins, folic acid, minerals and energy. They are natural antioxidants, protect circulation, improve brain function and prevent urinary infections

Foods to limit

Other foods and products must be less present or almost completely absent from the daily menu, so as to reduce the workload on the kidneys. Experts advise to eat less protein of animal origin, reducing the quantities of meat, cured meats, cheeses, eggs, dairy products, moderating the intake of legumes and alcohol. Better to prefer protein-free foods, with the right caloric intake able to offer energy but not fat and limiting the consumption of sodium and phosphorus present, for example, in table salt, nuts, canned products, cured meats and dried legumes. A useful choice for the kidneys but also for blood circulation and for the well-being of the heart itself. Preferring plant-based foods in line with the Mediterranean dietwith the right amount of cereals better if whole, low in sugars and healthy fats.