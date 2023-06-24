Home » A. Panzica Srl / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2900/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13497/2022 A. Panzica Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces and towards the Region of Sicily

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 415.8 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.68 Mb)

Instance (PDF 99.1 Kb)

