A good watermelon is a must in the summer diet, consuming a slice daily helps reduce cholesterol and prevent some diseases.

The nutrients of watermelon have been known since time immemorial, so much so that millennia ago, in ancient Egypt, the Egyptian people used to accompany the deceased with slices of watermelon, as a good omen for the afterlife and to nourish the body during the passing away. . Watermelon, not surprisingly, is the fruit par excellence of the summer. Containing water 90% of the total.

It is the ideal fruit for hydrate the body, but it’s not just about hydration, which regenerates the tissues and fights the heat, but also about thermoregulation. Consuming watermelon means regulating your body temperature. All this, without adding calories, which is why watermelon is perfect for every diet.

Why eating watermelon is good for your health

Nothing is thrown away from the watermelon. If the pulp is the tastiest and most precious part, with which we can prepare numerous recipes, and not just bite it, even the peel and seeds come in handy. Watermelon seeds are very rich in nutrients and essential oils, so they should never be thrown away, it would be a waste.

The best solution is to pick them up and to put them to toast, if you really don’t want to eat them raw. And even the peel can be used in cooking and even as a cosmetic, to create a facial tonic. How? You can recycle the peel and follow the directions in this article, where we list some nice anti-waste ideas.

The watermelon contains many nutrients, including minerals, such as potassium and magnesium, and vitamins A and C. Instead, the citrulline is an important amino acid for soothe muscle painand allows the blood vessels to dilate, and thus lower the pressure.

While lycopene and carotenoids help fight free radicals, preventing diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. The anticancer effects are scientifically proven, the action of lycopene plays a fundamental role in lowering cholesterol levelsimproving blood pressure.

Lycopene and citrulline, together, slow down cognitive degradation, so they also help in the fight against degenerative diseases of the brain, such as Alzheimer’s disease. In short, regularly consuming a few slices of watermelon can only be good for your health, especially in this terrible heat.