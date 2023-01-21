The world of fitness and physical activity is full of clichés: aerobic training is only for weight loss; overload workouts help build mass, but don’t lower the number on the scale; the isotonic machines they are useful or useless depending on who is speaking. The truth, as always, is not in any of these statements, but rather lies in the nuances. Precisely for this reason, in the following lines we want to examine theaerobic training and analyze how it works, how it differs from a board based on dumbbells and barbells, what are its advantages and what are its possible limits.

How aerobic training works

So let’s start with the definition: theaerobic training – often said more simply cardio – is a particular form of workout which is based on specific times and intensity of execution of the exercises, in order to generate certain responses in the body. More specifically, its main objective is to allow the body to use oxygen, lipids and carbohydrates as a source of energy.

When we are engaged in a corsa in a bike ride or in a sitting on bicycle and treadmill in fact, we obtain the essential fuel to move from the sugars and fat deposits crammed into the body thanks to our diet. The founding feature of a aerobic type workouttherefore, is the possibility of being able to prolong the effort for a few tens of minutes continuously, unlike the weight training in which – after a limited number of repetitions – the body is no longer able to continue.

Motor activities that require an aerobic effort from the body are sports such as running, swimming, cycling and skiing. Weight lifting is by contrast the most typical anaerobic activity. Many other disciplines, on the other hand, are placed in an intermediate position between these two extremes.

Jacobs Stock Photography LtdGetty Images

What are the differences between aerobic and resistance training?

As mentioned, what most distinguishes theaerobic training from the workout with overloads it is the type of work to which the body is subjected: in the first case, the effort is of low intensity, but is continued for a prolonged period of time; in the second, the gesture is more explosive, requiring large amounts of force, but being exhausted within seconds.

To these two different stimuli, then, the organism responds in a completely different way: in theaerobic training draws energy from elements such as sugar and fat reserves and produces large quantities of lactic acid; in the anaerobic workout, on the other hand, the fuel comes from the sugar reserves present in the muscles and in the liver, the production of lactic acid is limited, but the DOMS it is more present. Finally, on a purely aesthetic level, cardio dries out the body; weights, on the contrary, enlarge it as it increases muscle mass.

The benefits of aerobic training

I benefits associated with the constant practice of a aerobic training they are innumerable: cardio, in fact, activates a special process called lipolysis which uses and eliminates fat from the body; activities such as running stimulate the heart making it more resistant, improve circulation and support the respiratory system; several studies have also shown that aerobic training increases the production of BDNF, which is a neuron growth factor that protects the nervous system.

On a more practical level, however, workouts of this type can be reproduced in so many different ways, so much so that physical activity can hardly get bored. Not only that: not requiring particular equipment, it turns out to be an economic training stimulus that can be put into practice wherever you are, without necessarily having a lecture . Dedicating yourself to aerobic workouts in company stimulates sociability, improves mood, allows you to make new acquaintances and promotes meetings and personal growth.

The limits of an aerobic workout