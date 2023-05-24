Al Gom first intervention for cardiac contraction modulation – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, MAY 23 – The first implantation of an innovative device for the electrical treatment of refractory heart failure was performed in the Cardiology-Utic Unit of the Great Metropolitan Hospital of Reggio Calabria, directed by Frank Benedetto, “starting to a new season in the treatment of this pathology at Gom and bringing the Company into line with the best European standards”. This was announced by the Company, underlining how heart failure “represents a serious public health problem all the more relevant as the average age of life has significantly increased. Hence the need and importance of a better and more efficient patient management”.



The intervention, carried out by the cardiostimulation team led by Antonio Pangallo, head of interventional cardiology, made it possible to activate a modern cardiac contraction modulation system, Cardiac contraction modulation, in a patient suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy and with severely depressed ventricular function . “The new technology – explains Gom – aims to improve cardiac contractility with the delivery of a small amount of energy at the level of the cardiac septum, close to the conduction pathways, in order to cause those cellular modifications capable of increasing the intracellular calcium and consequently the contraction, with an effect that gradually spreads to the surrounding cells, improving the contractile activity of the heart.The device is very similar to a pacemaker, formed by a generator/case connected to two leads that must be inserted on the interventricular septum, and is placed in the pectoral region, immediately below the clavicle.The device consumes more energy than a normal pacemaker, however it has the advantage of being able to be loaded (about once a week) with a plate placed on the skin to 40-60 minutes”.



In patients with symptomatic heart failure, the modulation of cardiac contractility, concludes the Gom, “represents a concrete therapeutic option, having proved to be a safe and effective treatment in reducing hospitalizations for heart failure and in improving symptoms, functional capacity and, above all, life quality”. (HANDLE).

