Drug Resistant Fungus, Here Comes the New World Threat! What is it about? The study alarms the population.

And fungo killer was analyzed in the laboratory, chilling discovery. Not that it is sensational news to have to do with these aggressive organisms, because they have always existed, humanity is well aware of it, but there is more. It terrifies the entire scientific community that this is exactly what it is drug resistant! What does it mean? Here’s why scientists are so scared, and what it would entail.

The study of great importance was carried out in US laboratories because the drug resistant fungus has been identified in as many as 50 states. We are not talking about trifles. In fact, analyst specialists from Nevada, Florida, Texas and California took the field, among the best in the industry. Why were these studies done? Because from 2019 until 2021 they are cases increased by up to 200% and according to analyzes published in scientific journals Annals of Medicinecarried out by the researchers of the Cdc in 2022, it rose to 2377 affected patients.

What is the Cdc? There is talk of Infectious Disease Control Centers active in the United States. The increase in cases is considerably worrying industry experts, who would like to run for cover as soon as possible. It affects specific people: here are the symptoms that afflict patients.

Drug resistant fungus, that’s what it is

Identified, it creates panic and big worries. Also because it affects above all that more fragile segment of the population, come on elderly to the immunocompromised. Indeed, we need to run for cover, since we are talking about shocking data regarding the mortality rate. It is a drug resistant mushroom, causes death and agony.

Treatment based on echinocandins that was put in place against the contagious evil, he failed to bring it down. The name of the mushroom is Candida Auris: it is found in the skin, urogenital tract, in the respiratory one, and is difficult to detect in the laboratory. In any case, mortality is 50% and occurs within 90 days of infection. It was discovered and spread in 2009 by a Japanese patient, she had it in her ear, in fact “auris”. But the documented origin dates back to 1996 to a sample of Koreans.

How would you recognize it? By culture of blood and body fluids. Although as already mentioned, it could be confused with other types of candida. His lethality is also aggravated by this. It is very infectious, contact with people who have contracted it is enough to become contaminated. Fever and intense chills are just some of the symptoms that plague.

Furthermore, it causes painful ear infections, infections that do not heal, not to mention those of the bloodstream, and finally it can cause damage to the lungs and bladder. Who believed that after Covid-19 there would be no more threats?