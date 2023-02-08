Unfortunately, the latest data on alcohol consumption among the very young show a worrying situation to say the least.

L’excessive alcohol consumption it is harmful at all ages and for this very reason there are many awareness campaigns that are undertaken every year to try to stem this trend. It is in fact a bad habit that can have very serious consequences on our body.

In particular, however, is the growing trend of the majority young to consume alcohol in abundance which at the moment is particularly worrying experts. Both because it can cause some devastating effects on their health but also for the dangerous attitudes they can assume in these circumstances.

So let’s see what the latest data say about this phenomenon and which age groups have most alerted doctors.

Consumption of alcohol, what are the consequences it can cause

Unfortunately, all too often we consume alcohol lightly, without taking into account the effects it can have on our body. If in fact a glass of wine every now and then can be healthy for the well-being of our heart but also of the brain, while the beer in controlled doses it would be able to prevent serious pathologies such as Alzheimer’s, in general the consumption of alcohol is not beneficial for our body.

According to various studies conducted by experts, in fact, not only does it give rise to various problems a gastric level, altering the gastric secretions responsible for emptying the organ. These can also have important consequences a brain level come peripheral neuropathy, psychosis and dementia. Finally, it can also involve aimpaired absorption of some nutrientsfavoring a visceral fat accumulation e nutritional deficiencies.

Concern about alcohol consumption among the very young is growing

What therefore worries the experts most is that the consumption of alcohol has increased among the youngest, in particular among minors, for whom alcohol is completely forbidden. According to the latest data, one million children between 10 and 14 years old has already had the first “hangover“ (i.e. the 46%), while the threshold grows to 66% of the population for subjects who have between 15 and 17 years old.

An alarming figure to say the least, the highest ever found so far and which unfortunately does not appear as an isolated case but a real habit, approximately one in three boys do it habitually. To aggravate the situation even more then is the tendency to mix alcohol and drugsbut also the habit of drink without eating to avoid gaining weight.

Precisely since the effects that alcohol consumption can have on the body are known, this fact is worrying because the risk of manifestation of certain pathologies it might even be anticipated by several years, with incalculable damage to health.

