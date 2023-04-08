FROM THE SENT IN ROME – Along the road that leads to Rome there will be Maximilian Allegri: a flu syndrome has stopped the Juventus coach, who will not be on the bench this time and will be replaced by the historic deputy Landucci. There will be no courtside hug with Sarribut this will not diminish the interest in the match between Lazio who are second strength in the championship, standings in hand, and what would be in second place if there weren’t the 15 penalty points in the standings.

The duels of Lazio-Juventus

Waiting for the Sports Guarantee Board at Coni, which will decide the fate of that -15the reasons of interest for the match are many and not only concern the precious points for the area Champions (in the event of an away win Juventus would project themselves to -4 from Inter even with the penalty). There are many duels to keep an eye on: some at a distance, such as the one between strikers Immobile and Vlahovic, ignited respectively by the imagination of Felipe Anderson and Of Maria; others direct, such as the one between Zaccagni e Gattifavorite on the center right of the black and white defense considering the possible time off for Danilo.