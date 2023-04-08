Home News They perform more than 1,600 breathalyzer tests nationwide
The head of the Vice Ministry of Transportation, Nelson Reyes, reported that so far during the Easter holiday period, more than 1,600 breathalyzer tests have been carried out nationwide, exceeding the number of tests carried out compared to last year.

“This season we have already removed 41 dangerous drivers from circulation and we have carried out more than 1,600 breathalyzer tests, which exceeds the number of tests carried out in the same season last year,” the minister explained.

Throughout the entire national territory, different vehicle control points are kept active, in order to guarantee compliance with traffic regulations and the protection of the population.

