Almost ten million people cannot afford meat every two days
Almost ten million people cannot afford meat every two days

Almost ten million people cannot afford meat every two days

As the editorial network Germany (RND/Monday editions) reports, citing figures from the EU statistical authority Eurostat, the proportion increased by 0.9 percentage points compared to 2021. Almost 10 million people are affected.

Almost ten million people cannot afford meat every two days

According to the Eurostat data, the proportion of people who have to restrict their diet in this way is particularly large at 19.3 percent among single parents. Among them, the proportion of people who cannot eat meat, fish or an equivalent vegetarian meal at least every other day increased by 2.6 percentage points compared to 2021.

The head of the left parliamentary group, Dietmar Bartsch, accused the federal government of having done “nothing” to the RND against the “explosion in food prices”. “The supermarket has become a haven for cashing in,” said Bartsch, adding: “The higher the prices, the higher the pasta-with-ketchup quota.”

The left-wing faction leader called for at least a temporary suspension of VAT on staple foods and “consistent” state price controls for supermarket groups.

