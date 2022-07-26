“The record heat that is hitting Verona, a city that will have a maximum 38 degrees on Monday, represents a serious danger to human health, especially for more fragile subjects such as the elderly, children and citizens with pre-existing diseases”. This was stated by the doctors of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA) who sound the alarm about the repercussions of high temperatures on the human body.

“Excessive heat causes health problems as it can alter the body temperature regulation system – says president Sima, Alessandro Miani – The human body cools down through sweating, but in certain environmental conditions this is not enough: excessive humidity prevents sweat to evaporate, with body heat rising rapidly and can even damage vital organs and the brain. Excessively high temperatures can cause mild ailments such as cramps, fainting, edema, but also serious problems, from congestion to dehydration, aggravating the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic diseases “.

Specifically, among the ailments related to heat, the most frequent are:

Insolation: causes erythema or burns also accompanied by a symptomatology similar to heat stroke;

Cramps: physical pains caused by a loss of sodium due to sweating and a consequent modification of the water-saline balance;

Edema: caused by fluid retention in the lower limbs as a consequence of prolonged peripheral vasodilation;

Congestion: caused by the intake of iced drinks in an overheated body, the symptoms consist of sweating and chest pain;

Dehydration: main symptoms are thirst, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, anxiety, dry skin and mucous membranes, muscle cramps, lowering of blood pressure;

Heatstroke: occurs when the physiological ability to thermoregulate is compromised and manifests itself with a wide range of signs and symptoms depending on the severity of the condition. The first symptom is a sudden general malaise, followed by headache, nausea, vomiting and a feeling of dizziness, up to anxiety and confusion.

The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine also disseminates a guide to help the citizens of Verona defend themselves from the heat:

– Avoid exposure to heat and direct sun and leave the house only in the coolest hours

– Ensure adequate air exchange in the house and facilitate natural ventilation

– Keep rooms cool by shielding windows exposed to the sun (using roller shutters, blinds, curtains, etc.)

– Close the windows during the day and open them during the coolest hours of the day (evening and night)

– Take frequent baths and showers with lukewarm water

– Take at least 3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruits and vegetables

– When you leave the house, protect your eyes with sunglasses and prevent sunburn with high protective factor sunscreen

– Avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours.