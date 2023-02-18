Home Health Anaao: “Opening the number of accesses to Medicine is an educational suicide”
Anaao: “Opening the number of accesses to Medicine is an educational suicide”

17 FEB

Anaao Assomed reaffirms its “firm opposition to the abolition of the limited number of the Faculty of Medicine which in its opinion should not be exceeded but programmed”.

“In this orientation, which resurfaces from time to time – he says Pierino Di SilverioNational Secretary Anaao Assomed – contains some fundamental errors that represent a danger for the reform of the training system, which is also necessary”.

“As demonstrated by the Anaao studies of recent years – recalls Di Silverio – in Italy there is no shortage of graduate doctors, but specialists above all in some branches whose notices from specialty schools go deserted”.

“Opening up the number of accesses to medicine is a real educational and professional suicide, above all for universities that would not be able to take on the responsibility of managing such a large number of students. Where would these students train? In stadiums or using hologram-teachers?”.

“We invite greater realism – concludes Di Silverio – to avoid an even heavier repercussion in terms of educational quality and a new plethora of luxury unemployed”.

February 17, 2023
