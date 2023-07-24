Antibiotics in the test: lifesavers with side effects

The importance of antibiotics became particularly clear when they became scarce in autumn 2022. There have been and still are delivery bottlenecks, especially for antibiotic juices for children. The federal government reacted to this in June 2023 with new legal regulations. It remains to be seen whether and how quickly they will remedy the shortage. What parents can do if the prescribed antibiotic is not available in the pharmacy is in our guide Not available – what to do? summarized.

On these pages we also offer a comprehensive overview of antibiotics – including an evaluation by Stiftung Warentest. The most important result: Many frequently prescribed preparations are suitable for use in the corresponding bacterial infections. But we advise against some – especially since there are usually alternatives.

Testing antibiotics Life savers with side effects

Antibiotics: 85 prescription drugs tested

The following active ingredients or combinations of active ingredients are contained in the evaluated products:

Beta-Lactam-Antibiotika/Penicilline: Phenox­ymethylpenicillin (Penicillin V), Pivmecillinam, Flucloxacillin

Beta-Lactam-Antibiotika/Aminopenicilline: Amoxicillin, Amoxicillin + Clavulansäure, Sultamicillin

Cephalosporine: Cefaclor, Cefuroxim, Cefpodoxim, Cefadroxil, Cefalexin, Cefixim

Tetracycline: Doxycyclin, Minocyclin

Makrolide: Azithromycin, Clari­thromycin, Roxi­thromycin, Erythromycin

Fluorchinolone: Cipro­floxacin, Levofloxacin, Moxifloxacin, Norfloxacin, Ofloxacin

Weitere antibakterielle Wirk­stoffe: Clindamycin, Fosfomycin, Metronidazol, Nitrofurantoin, Trimethoprim, Trimethoprim + Sulfa­methoxazol

Important: Antibiotics require a prescription in Germany. Retailers who offer “over-the-counter antibiotics” online, for example, are more likely to be selling counterfeit or contaminated products that are ineffective at best. Therefore, never buy medicines declared as over-the-counter antibiotics!

effect of antibiotics

Basically, antibiotics help by fighting harmful bacteria and curing infectious diseases caused by them. When making the selection, doctors take into account exactly what kind of infection is present. We also do this in our test table and name there, among other things:

Suitable antibiotics for scarlet fever Suitable antibiotics for tonsillitis Suitable antibiotics for sinusitis Suitable antibiotics for middle ear infection Suitable antibiotics for pneumonia Suitable antibiotics for sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia infections

Antibiotics with sometimes serious side effects

Like all medicines, antibiotics can also have undesirable side effects. They differ depending on the active ingredient. For example, allergies are possible with penicillins – although according to study data, they occur far less frequently than expected (more on this in our article on penicillin allergies).

Overall, gastrointestinal complaints such as nausea and diarrhea often occur. Because many antibiotics also fight beneficial bacteria, for example in the intestine. After treatment, the colonization usually recovers. However, studies indicate that antibiotics increase the risk of chronic intestinal inflammation such as Crohn’s disease – especially if they are prescribed frequently and act as so-called broad-spectrum antibiotics against many types of bacteria.

Taking an antibiotic is not always necessary

Therefore, those treating you should weigh things up carefully: the prescription is often really necessary, but sometimes it isn’t. In the case of viral infections such as colds, bronchitis, flu or Covid-19, antibiotics are usually of no use anyway because they only help against bacteria. Even tonsillitis, middle ear, sinus and bladder infections often heal on their own – whereby doctors take into account the overall condition of those affected.

Careful use of antibiotics also prevents two other problems: supply bottlenecks and resistance. In other words, frequent use of antibiotics can limit availability due to increased demand and also cause bacteria to become insensitive to the active ingredients. This in turn can lead to antibiotics no longer helping.

Tipp: Do you have questions about antibiotics? For example: Can I only take antibiotics for three days? Are antibiotics compatible with milk? Do antibiotics interfere with birth control pills? Find answers in our online special 7 Myths About Antibiotics.

This is how we rated the antibiotics

Experts have evaluated the study situation on frequently prescribed antibiotics for Stiftung Warentest. They checked whether there were any meaningful studies on the respective drugs, how effective they were and whether the benefits outweighed the risks. On the basis of this synopsis, the means are given ratings from “suitable” to “not very suitable”. The procedure is based on the rules of evidence-based medicine. Here you can find out in detail how the Stiftung Warentest evaluates medicines.

Tipp: You can find more drug tests from Stiftung Warentest on our Drugs topic page.