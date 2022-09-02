Home Health Apple calls for an immediate update! iOS 12.5.6 raid update for iPhone 5s? | Apple Products
Health

by admin
Yesterday (August 31), Apple suddenly released iOS 12.5.6 in the fourth year of iOS 12, for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (sixth generation).

iOS 12.5.6 is a security update that fixes a vulnerability in the system’s WebKit that could allow malicious web pages to execute programs, thereby affecting device operation. Apple officially stated that the update project will be carried out after receiving feedback from users, and also called on iOS 12 users to update the product system immediately.

The surprise update of iOS 12 has surprised many foreign netizens. It is totally unexpected that 9 years after the launch of the iPhone 5s, Apple did not only focus on improving the system of new models of smart products, but instead updated the systems of many old models.

iOS 12 has had many update problems in the past, and users have expressed extreme dissatisfaction. In 2018, after a large number of users updated iOS 12, the quality of the product screen display was greatly reduced, and there were extremely serious contrast and wrong color balance. Some netizens said that when using the iPhone X with OLED and using the iOS 11 system, they were very satisfied with the color balance and contrast adjustment of the screen, thinking that everything was perfect. When the netizen updated to iOS 12, the picture quality of the entire screen became unsightly, literally ruining the entire phone and seriously affecting the user’s experience. It is unknown whether this update will bring surprises to users?

