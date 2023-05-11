APPROPRIATE USE OF ANTIBIOTICS: EXPERTS IN COMPARISON

A moment of training and scientific dissemination with the aim of promoting theappropriate use of antimicrobials what will take place Saturday 20 maggio 2023 (from 8.30 to 18.00) in the Aula Magna of the Faculty of Law of the University of Ferrara in Corso Ercole I d’Este, 44 (Palazzo Mosti). Scientific responsible for the event, Dr Anna Marra (Director of the Pharmaceutical Policy Unit of the Local Health Authority and of the S. Anna Hospital Pharmacy) and dr. Rosario Cultrera (Director of the Territorial Infectious Diseases Operating Unit of the Local Health Authority).

This course, ECM accredited, intends to offer programming, organization and training models in terms of correct management of antibiotic therapy, with the aim of making an essential contribution in the fight against infections by multi-resistant microorganisms.

L’excessive and often inappropriate use of antibiotics has led to the spread of strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, reducing – over time – the very effectiveness of the drugs. Global data shows that antibiotic resistance is a huge threat to individual and public health: the spread of the phenomenon is threatening the ability to effectively treat often fatal infections. This is mainly due to the widespread and/or inappropriate use of these drugs.

“The course – highlights Dr. Marra – it represents an important moment of training and meeting between all the actors who must be protagonists in the fight against antibiotic resistance: specialists, general practitioners, pharmacists and microbiologists. The professionals of the two companies together, in the context of training, will share organizational proposals and programs to promote the appropriate use of antibiotics for their conscious and efficient use for the entire community of the Ferrara area”.

“An analysis published in 2022 in “The Lancet” – declares Dr. Cultrera – estimates that 4.95 million people died from diseases related to antibiotic resistance in 2019. In the 2021 report on the surveillance of antibiotic resistance and the use of systemic antibiotics in Emilia-Romagna, antibiotic consumption in our province emerged above the regional average. It is important to maintain a high degree of attention to this health topic, as demonstrated by the numerous national and international interventions. Improving awareness and understanding of antimicrobial resistance is a priority objective of the Territorial Infectious Diseases Operational Unit. It is important to encourage best practices on the appropriate use of antibiotics; practices that involve all those stakeholders who play a fundamental role in reducing the spread of antimicrobial resistance, such as Veterinary Medicine and Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, the latter involved in controlling the source of the infection”.

In order to preserve the usefulness of these life-saving drugs, it appears necessary learn to use them in the most appropriate way. Over the years, multidisciplinary working groups have been defined made up of an infectious disease specialist, microbiologist, pharmacist, hygienist and clinician in charge of preparing programs for the reduction of the frequency of bacterial resistance through the responsible use of antibiotics. “Responsible use” means: the selection of the appropriate antibiotic, dosage and duration of treatment able to achieve optimal efficacy in infection management. In this process, the contribution of the General Practitioner (GP)the sick patient’s first point of contact with the health sector: without the direct involvement of the GP, most of the operating procedures and prevention and correct management plans are doomed to fail.

A special awareness-communication campaign is also being devised on the subject.

In the photo, from left: Anna Marra, Rosario Cultrera