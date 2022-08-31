Samsung Z Fold 4 durability measured. (Picture / Photo by JerryRigEverything YT)



Are folding phones durable? I believe it is a question in the minds of many people. JerryRigEverything, a YouTube channel known for its violent actual testing, also tested Samsung’s new Z Fold 4.

As in the past, JerryRigEverything will scrape the screen and body with a blade, bake the screen, sprinkle dirt on the phone, and bend the body by hand. Inevitably, scraping with a blade and roasting with a fire will leave scars on the body of the Z Fold 4, as will other mobile phones. The most worthy of everyone’s attention is the project of vigorously bending.

The Z Fold 4 is made of UTG ultra-thin glass with a hinge in the middle. It is generally expected that it cannot withstand excessive bending. However, even in the unfolded flat state, JerryRigEverything vigorously broke the Z Fold 4, and the structure of the mobile phone was not damaged. Even It’s okay to bend it in reverse.

The Samsung Z Fold 4 is not deformed even when it is bent hard. (Picture / Photo by JerryRigEverything YT)

Don’t think that this test is easy to pass by bending it by hand. In the past, the One Plus 10T mobile phone and the Apple M1 iPad Pro tablet could not stand the test, and were deformed by hand.

However, not only the Z Fold 4, but also Samsung’s previous generations of folding phones, such as the Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, etc., have actually passed the same test. The foreign media 9to5google commented that although the Samsung Z Flod 4 passed the test safely, it seems that compared with the previous generations Not much of a standout either.

