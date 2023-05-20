Avant-garde urological intervention against incontinence in Bari – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MAY 20 – Treatment of incontinence with cutting-edge procedures. In recent days, the Urology department of the ‘Di Venere’ hospital in Bari directed by Dr. Vito Ricapito, dedicated an entire operating session to this type of intervention for pathologies that have a strong impact on the lives of men and women, as they compromise the normal performance of daily activities and the sexual sphere.



“Specifically – reads a note from the ASL Bari – interventions have been carried out, in humans, to implant the new model of urinary sphincter prosthesis with two pre-connected components. It is useful to remark – that this innovative intervention is the first performed in ‘Central-Southern Italy’.



As far as female pathologies are concerned, always on the same day, four operations were performed for the treatment of incontinence of neurological origin through “the definitive implantation of sacral neuromodulators”.



In women, the most frequent causes, it is highlighted “are anatomical alterations of the genitourinary system, prolapses, caused by pregnancy, overweight and particularly heavy work activities”. In men, on the other hand, incontinence problems are “usually a consequence of surgical interventions, such as those for prostate cancer, or neurological pathologies. “Thanks to the availability of Dr. Petrillo, head of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit – explains Ricapito – We have only been able to carry out interventions aimed at solving benign pathologies with a strong emotional and social impact, but we have also been able to have the most technologically advanced solutions available on the market”. (ANSA).

