The carabinieri of the San Polo di Piave station have opened an investigation into a mysterious discovery that took place in the morning of today, 22 August, in Ormelle. Unknown people intervened, on the recommendation of a citizen, at the municipal gym in via Capitello della Salute, and found inside the sports facility a bag left unattended with more than 60 grams of marijuana inside and a few tens of euros in cash. . The drug was seized. The cameras in the area will be viewed.