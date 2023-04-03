Dye colorful Easter eggs, bake yeast plaited bread and snack on chocolate bunnies – do you see Easter this way too? Easter is less than 10 days away and we are already looking forward to it! For us, Easter is a great occasion to relax and spend more time with our family? But have you ever wondered what you could do with the little ones so they don’t get bored? We have the answer! Baking for Easter with kids, of course! Whether it’s crunchy biscuits, soft Easter bunnies or juicy muffins – spend a fun afternoon and enjoy it!

Baking cookies for Easter with children

Baking cookies for Easter with children? We say yes! While a refreshing strawberry Swiss roll is perfect for Easter breakfast, these crunchy cookies are a great way to use up overbought chocolate eggs!

Ingredients for 8-10 cookies:

300 grams of wheat flour

125 grams butter, at room temperature

100 grams of brown sugar

75 grams of granulated sugar

1 No

100 grams of milk chocolate, chopped into small pieces

200 grams of mini chocolate eggs, chopped into small pieces

50 grams of mini chocolate eggs

1 TL Backpulver

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

A pinch of salt

Preparation:

Place brown sugar, granulated sugar, and butter in a large bowl and beat with hand mixer until fluffy, 3-4 minutes.

Add egg and vanilla extract and stir briefly.

Add the wheat flour, baking powder and salt and mix to form a smooth dough.

Fold in the chopped chocolate eggs and milk chocolate and form the dough into a large ball.

Wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 30-40 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Form 8 biscuits and top with the remaining chocolate eggs.

Bake for about 12-14 minutes and let cool slightly.

And voilà – this is how to bake cookies at Easter with children!

Bake fluffy Easter bunnies

You already know how to bake your own yeast braids for Easter. How about baking Easter bunnies for Easter with children? Completely sugar-free and made with spelled flour – the perfect healthy treat for the whole family!

Ingredients for 6 Easter Bunnies:

300 grams of spelled flour

75 grams butter, at room temperature

120 ml apple juice

75 grams of almond flour

1 medium carrot, finely grated

2 egg yolks

1 packet of dry yeast

raisins

pine nuts

A pinch of salt

Preparation:

Whisk together the spelled flour, almonds, and dry yeast in a large bowl.

Heat the apple juice and butter in the microwave for 30 seconds.

Add the carrots and salt to the butter mixture and mix well.

Add the carrot mixture to the dry ingredients in the bowl and knead into a smooth dough.

Cover the dough and let it rise in a warm place for 30-40 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.

Roll out the dough on a floured work surface.

One small flattened ball of dough for the body and form arms, legs and head with ears from smaller balls.

Whisk the egg yolk with 1-2 tablespoons of water in a bowl and brush the Easter bunnies with it.

Top with raisins for the eyes and pine nuts for the whiskers and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

And voilà – your delicious Easter bunnies for the kids are ready!

Bake crispy Easter bunny cookies for Easter with children

Bake Easter bunny cookies for Easter with children? These little treats look adorable and are super easy to make!

Ingredients:

100 grams of sugar

250 grams of wheat flour

120 grams butter, at room temperature

The grated zest of 1 lemon

1 egg yolk

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Raisins for the eyes

Preparation:

Cream the butter and sugar in a bowl with a hand mixer for 3-4 minutes.

Add the egg and stir briefly.

Add the flour and lemon zest and knead into a smooth dough.

Divide the dough into 2 balls and wrap in cling film. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees and roll out the first ball of dough on a floured work surface.

Cut out Easter bunnies, place on the baking sheet and brush with the egg yolk.

Top with raisins for the eyes and bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.

Repeat the process with the rest of the dough and your crispy Easter bunny cookies are ready!

Easter muffins recipe

With a wonderful cream topping and colorful decorations – these Easter muffins are a great eye-catcher and perfect for enjoying the Easter holidays!

Ingredients:

200 grams of wheat flour

100 grams of butter, at room temperature

120 grams of sugar

3 Owner

The grated zest of 1 lemon

100 grams of sour cream

1 TL Backpulver

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

A pinch of salt

Scene-Topping:

200 grams of whipped cream

100 grams of sour cream

1 Packung Sahnesteif

1 packet of vanilla sugar

Chocolate eggs or bunnies to decorate

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray 12 muffin tins with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, beat the butter with a hand mixer until smooth and gradually add the sugar.

Stir in eggs one at a time.

Add the flour, salt, lemon zest and vanilla extract and mix well.

Add sour cream and stir into a smooth batter.

Divide the batter into the muffin tins and bake for about 25 minutes.

Easter brownies recipe

Honestly, who could resist a slice of brownie? If you want to bake with the kids for Easter, then you should definitely bake these wonderfully tender Easter brownies!

Ingredients:

100 grams of wheat flour

200 Gramm Butter

200 grams of dark chocolate

3 Owner

50 grams of cocoa powder

270 grams of sugar

400 grams of chocolate eggs

100 grams of milk chocolate

Preparation: