Dye colorful Easter eggs, bake yeast plaited bread and snack on chocolate bunnies – do you see Easter this way too? Easter is less than 10 days away and we are already looking forward to it! For us, Easter is a great occasion to relax and spend more time with our family? But have you ever wondered what you could do with the little ones so they don’t get bored? We have the answer! Baking for Easter with kids, of course! Whether it’s crunchy biscuits, soft Easter bunnies or juicy muffins – spend a fun afternoon and enjoy it!
Baking cookies for Easter with children
Baking cookies for Easter with children? We say yes! While a refreshing strawberry Swiss roll is perfect for Easter breakfast, these crunchy cookies are a great way to use up overbought chocolate eggs!
Ingredients for 8-10 cookies:
- 300 grams of wheat flour
- 125 grams butter, at room temperature
- 100 grams of brown sugar
- 75 grams of granulated sugar
- 100 grams of milk chocolate, chopped into small pieces
- 200 grams of mini chocolate eggs, chopped into small pieces
- 50 grams of mini chocolate eggs
- 1 TL Backpulver
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
- A pinch of salt
Preparation:
- Place brown sugar, granulated sugar, and butter in a large bowl and beat with hand mixer until fluffy, 3-4 minutes.
- Add egg and vanilla extract and stir briefly.
- Add the wheat flour, baking powder and salt and mix to form a smooth dough.
- Fold in the chopped chocolate eggs and milk chocolate and form the dough into a large ball.
- Wrap in cling film and place in the fridge for 30-40 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Form 8 biscuits and top with the remaining chocolate eggs.
- Bake for about 12-14 minutes and let cool slightly.
- And voilà – this is how to bake cookies at Easter with children!
Bake fluffy Easter bunnies
You already know how to bake your own yeast braids for Easter. How about baking Easter bunnies for Easter with children? Completely sugar-free and made with spelled flour – the perfect healthy treat for the whole family!
Ingredients for 6 Easter Bunnies:
- 300 grams of spelled flour
- 75 grams butter, at room temperature
- 120 ml apple juice
- 75 grams of almond flour
- 1 medium carrot, finely grated
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 packet of dry yeast
- raisins
- pine nuts
- A pinch of salt
Preparation:
- Whisk together the spelled flour, almonds, and dry yeast in a large bowl.
- Heat the apple juice and butter in the microwave for 30 seconds.
- Add the carrots and salt to the butter mixture and mix well.
- Add the carrot mixture to the dry ingredients in the bowl and knead into a smooth dough.
- Cover the dough and let it rise in a warm place for 30-40 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Roll out the dough on a floured work surface.
- One small flattened ball of dough for the body and form arms, legs and head with ears from smaller balls.
- Whisk the egg yolk with 1-2 tablespoons of water in a bowl and brush the Easter bunnies with it.
- Top with raisins for the eyes and pine nuts for the whiskers and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.
- And voilà – your delicious Easter bunnies for the kids are ready!
Bake crispy Easter bunny cookies for Easter with children
Bake Easter bunny cookies for Easter with children? These little treats look adorable and are super easy to make!
Ingredients:
- 100 grams of sugar
- 250 grams of wheat flour
- 120 grams butter, at room temperature
- The grated zest of 1 lemon
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
- Raisins for the eyes
Preparation:
- Cream the butter and sugar in a bowl with a hand mixer for 3-4 minutes.
- Add the egg and stir briefly.
- Add the flour and lemon zest and knead into a smooth dough.
- Divide the dough into 2 balls and wrap in cling film. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 170 degrees and roll out the first ball of dough on a floured work surface.
- Cut out Easter bunnies, place on the baking sheet and brush with the egg yolk.
- Top with raisins for the eyes and bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.
- Repeat the process with the rest of the dough and your crispy Easter bunny cookies are ready!
Easter muffins recipe
With a wonderful cream topping and colorful decorations – these Easter muffins are a great eye-catcher and perfect for enjoying the Easter holidays!
Ingredients:
- 200 grams of wheat flour
- 100 grams of butter, at room temperature
- 120 grams of sugar
- 3 eggs
- The grated zest of 1 lemon
- 100 grams of sour cream
- 1 TL Backpulver
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
- A pinch of salt
Scene-Topping:
- 200 grams of whipped cream
- 100 grams of sour cream
- 1 Packung Sahnesteif
- 1 packet of vanilla sugar
- Chocolate eggs or bunnies to decorate
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray 12 muffin tins with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, beat the butter with a hand mixer until smooth and gradually add the sugar.
- Stir in eggs one at a time.
- Add the flour, salt, lemon zest and vanilla extract and mix well.
- Add sour cream and stir into a smooth batter.
- Divide the batter into the muffin tins and bake for about 25 minutes.
Easter brownies recipe
Honestly, who could resist a slice of brownie? If you want to bake with the kids for Easter, then you should definitely bake these wonderfully tender Easter brownies!
Ingredients:
- 100 grams of wheat flour
- 200 Gramm Butter
- 200 grams of dark chocolate
- 3 eggs
- 50 grams of cocoa powder
- 270 grams of sugar
- 400 grams of chocolate eggs
- 100 grams of milk chocolate
Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and line a square baking tin with baking paper.
- Melt the butter and dark chocolate in a water bath.
- Beat the eggs and sugar with a hand mixer for 3-4 minutes until smooth.
- Add the chocolate mixture and stir until smooth.
- Fold in the cocoa powder and flour and stir to form a smooth batter.
- Chop half of the chocolate eggs and add to the batter.
- Pour the batter into the baking pan and decorate with the remaining chocolate eggs and milk chocolate.
- Bake for about 25-30 minutes and let cool.
- Enjoy!
- Whip the whipped cream with the vanilla sugar and cream stiffener in a bowl with a hand mixer until stiff.
- In a separate bowl, stir the sour cream until smooth and carefully fold in the cream.
- You can tint the topping with green food coloring if you like.
- Decorate the Easter muffins with the topping and decorate with chocolate eggs and bunnies to your heart’s content.
- Enjoy!