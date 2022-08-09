The Android 13 beta test has come to an end, and it is rumored that it will be launched in September. Various mobile phone manufacturers have also started to prepare for the arrival of the new system. Samsung, the leader of the Android camp, also announced on Sunday that it will target the S22 series in specific markets. Launched the beta public testing of OneUI 5.0.

Samsung OneUI 5.0 will also be equipped with Android 13’s more open and personalized design, providing more theme color matching, and if the gadgets on the desktop are the same size, they can also be stored in the same folder, making the desktop more concise, OneUI 5.0 also It will support individual programming language settings brought by Android 13, new notification and ringtone vibration management, allowing users to adjust ringtone patterns and manage notifications more conveniently.

▲ OneUI 5.0 will also support more combined theme color matching.

▲ If the size is the same, the gadgets on the desktop can also be stacked and stored in folders to make the desktop more concise.

OneUI 5.0 will also bring a new security dashboard, one page can check the security status of the phone, new magnifying glass, voice input and output functions, can improve the convenience of barrier-free use, and OneUI 5.0 will also optimize the camera It also brings Pro camera and video mode, which can provide suggestions when shooting, and the response of the zoom lever will be faster, allowing users to quickly shorten the distance from the main character with one hand.

The first wave of OneUI 5.0 beta will be aimed at the S22 series, and it will be launched first in the United States, Germany and South Korea. Samsung will push it to other planned regions later, and other models are expected to start beta testing of OneUI 5.0 one after another.

