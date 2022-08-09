Original title: Wang Hailing: A thousand threads pass through a needle to write family and marriage

After the spring of 2022, writer and screenwriter Wang Hailing feels more relaxed than ever.

When the age is right

In February last year, the script of “The World” was not completed, and the crew started in the northeast. 69-year-old Wang Hailing worked from seven or eight in the morning to seven or eight in the evening, writing new ones in the morning and changing old ones in the afternoon. He listened to the voice messages of the actors’ comments on the script in the evening. The crew’s comments on the newly released past scripts. Originally, writing in the morning, exercising, reading and wandering around in the afternoon was her constant life rhythm for many years. In those few months, she could only find time to do Ba Duan Jin three times after dinner every day, and she had to ensure that her body could hold up without problems.

The feedback from the crew is good, but if there are too many, she will be anxious, so she can only increase the dosage of sleeping pills, take three kinds of sleeping pills at the same time, and send them down. In the past, every time I completed a project, my body would always have some problems. After a person was very nervous, it was easy to have problems when he relaxed. Once, his leg hurt so much that he couldn’t walk, but it was not so bad this time. After this time, the pressure reached 160. , she used to have low blood pressure.

“The World” has 88 episodes and 58 episodes when it is broadcast. It tells the life history of a large family surnamed Zhou in the northeast in the 50 years of changes in the republic. It involves dozens of characters and hundreds of characters. In the play, corporate growth and official-business dealings are indispensable. In the process, beyond Wang Hailing’s life accumulation, in addition to consulting the information of the old industrial base in Northeast China, she asked people to ask and study books. After the show, she watched it several times, and the first time she used a tablet to open the barrage, and found that the audience was not as interested in official business and enterprises as in the Zhou family. She examines herself, and there are not many flaws in the last 20 episodes, but “there are few details of life that are deeply grasping.”

After writing, she went to the hospital to see a Chinese doctor every two weeks. After a month of conditioning, her blood pressure returned to the low level it used to be. One afternoon in May, before the interview, she had just loosened the soil for the roses at home. Growing plants requires hard work, which she has recently realized. She also grows lemons, crabapples, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, and her aunt is her technical guide. Among them, roses are the most pliable and easy to care for. She had planted them in the past, but in the end it was always a matter of time. She thought she was impatient, but now she finds out that she is not. She is very patient with writing. After so many years of running towards the set goal, she has no mood or energy to do other things. Recently, she reflected, “It is said that it is good to be young, but it is good to be young, but if you want me to live again, I don’t want to.” When I was young, I couldn’t be calm. , I can’t be calm, and I don’t have the qualifications. “I have to be busy with work and children. In retrospect, I am very sorry for my son. I can’t talk about the taste of cooking for him. It is a formula feed of carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and cellulose.”

A friend said that now is her mature period, and she should write more works like this, which can also be considered as a contribution to the society. The environment seems to be getting better too. At least, Wang Hailing felt that the management paid more attention to the literary nature of the script. Several “novels that seemed to be unadaptable” were bought for the copyright with a lot of money, and she was asked to adapt them, but she did not dare to accept them. If she was fifty, even sixty, she might have been “incited and incited”, but now she’s almost seventy, and she’s the age of “if you want to relax as much as you want”.

The success of the work resolves the career crisis The last time Wang Hailing “just take it” was after the broadcast of “Hand in Hand” in 1999. In the 1990s, writer and screenwriter Wang Shuo once said, “There is a strong voice in an era, and film and television is the strongest voice in the current era.” “Hand in Hand” can be regarded as the strongest voice in Chinese TV dramas in the late 1990s. , TV series, directors, actors and actresses, swept the Feitian Awards and the Golden Eagle Awards. Wang Hailing’s novel of the same name was published in less than two months and was printed 10 times. Various script invitations came to the door, Wang Hailing all euphemistically, determined to write what he wanted to write. When her son was raised to nine years old, she had accumulated life and wanted to express it. “A work is enough for you to eat for a few years, financially and emotionally. You can be less anxious, you can not look at others, and you can look inward. At that time, the reputation outside was still lingering, and I wrote a drama for the unit at work. Touring in the whole army makes me qualified to have the capital to breathe a sigh of relief." "The Colonel's Daughter" took nearly two years to write and is considered to be Wang Hailing's semi-autobiography. The book unfolds from a first-person perspective with rich inner activities. The heroine's name is Han Lin, and she has many similarities with Wang Hailing: she was born in a military family and worked on the island all the year round. In 1983, when "the major literary and art groups were not connected", Wang Hailing, a young novelist with "two eyes and one smear", was transferred to the Beijing General Political Repertory Troupe. Han Lin was working in Beijing, and six scripts were abandoned in a row; when the writing was not smooth, Wang Hailing wanted to go back to the Jinan Military Region so that she could accompany her mother, but was rejected. At a certain age, getting married becomes “buying necessities of life”. Both Han Lin and Wang Hailing are coerced by mainstream values ​​and have experienced an unhappy flash marriage. At the time of writing “Hand in Hand”, Wang Hailing was facing a major crisis in his career. As a creator of the General Political Repertory Troupe, she has to complete the task and write good drama works. The stage of drama requires strong conflict. Her literary education is to downplay the story, and the two creative views are twisted. One night in early 1998, when her son was sleeping soundly behind her, she was writing a small theater play in front of her computer and received a call from the director of the political department, saying that the leader wanted her to change her career. At that time, if she did not have enough qualifications to change jobs to stay in Beijing, she had to take her child back to her hometown in Jinan. Her parents have passed away, and she has no home in Jinan. "It's okay to be homeless, but there is a child behind you who trusts and relies on you." Wang Hailing remembered, "The big change has come, but I'm very calm and quiet." He put down the phone and wrote that part. The small theater play was rehearsed after writing, the performance was good, and the crisis was initially resolved. Then "98 fighting the flood", she was sent to Jiujiang. She sent her son to the train station first, and her sister picked him up. The most dangerous situation at that time was Jingzhou, and there was no danger in Jiujiang. As a result, she went to Jiujiang and encountered a dike burst the next day. The nine-year-old son watches “News Network” every day at his aunt’s house in Jinan, wondering if his mother is okay. After returning from Jiujiang, Wang Hailing wrote a play “Baptism”. Different from general mission dramas, the emphasis of “Baptism” is placed at the back. The protagonist officer grew up in a military family and went to the front line to fight floods. His parents, wife and adult son were worried about him at home. “Baptism” won all the drama awards, “Five Ones” project, Cao Yu Literature Award, Golden Lion Award and so on. Wang Hailing also made a second-class merit, and the occupational crisis was completely lifted. After “Hand in Hand”, Wang Hailing is known for his good writing about urban marriage. “Chinese Divorce”, which was broadcast in 2004, won the Best Modern TV Drama Award at the First TV Drama Festival. “New Marriage Era”, which aired two years later, talks about three marriages of two generations. In recent years, there have also been some papers in the academic circle analyzing “Wang Hailing fever”. There are roughly the following reasons: the TV drama market has been in the ascendant since the 1990s, and its influence has surpassed that of literature. The growth nodes of a large number of cultural consumers are similar; her description of urban life and daily marriage shows the original state of life of ordinary people in the process of urbanization, and their reflections in the besieged city; she writes about male protagonists and female protagonists in her works Women’s self-awakening and destruction within the traditional marriage structure; and so on. After so many years, those works written by Wang Hailing have not diminished their reputation and have not become outdated. Zhang Yuxin (from "Southern People Weekly")

