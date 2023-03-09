Electricity bills could drop by ‘more than 20%’ in the second quarter of this year. The estimate comes from the president of He is nurturing Stefano Besseghini, on the sidelines of an event on the top Italian utilities in Milan. “We had already partially intercepted this decrease in December of -19.4% on electric vehicles and I believe that there will also be a decrease in the next quarter: it will be realistically significant, at least corresponding to that of December if not higher”. 20% reduction in electricity bills it would produce an annual saving of 287 euros per family compared to the tariffs in force today. He claims it Absolute users, commenting on Arera’s forecasts on the next electricity tariff update. “With a 20% tariff cut, the average bill of the protected market would drop at 1,147 euros per year per family, with lower spending at constant prices equal to 287 euros per family – explains the president Furio Truzzi – A saving, however, only hypothetical, because on March 31st the zeroing of system charges and the other concessions provided by the Government on bills will expire. In the event of failure to extend the measure, the reintroduction of charges and VAT would weigh 386.37 euros per year per family, causing the electricity bill to grow, starting from April, on the basis of current tariffs, by +27% compared to today’s tariffs . This is why we ask the government to extend the cut in VAT and system charges until the electricity and gas tariffs have returned to the 2020 values”, concludes Truzzi.

The gas tariff also continues to drop slightly. “Now it goes with its monthly dynamics, so it no longer makes sense to ask what the outlook will be. We will set March at the beginning of April and it will probably still be slightly down”. This was stated by the president of Arera Stefano Besseghini, on the sidelines of an event on top utilities organized by Althesis in Milan. “Having made a big leap between January and February, it’s difficult for me to make another one, bearing in mind that with today’s prices we are around 40 euros per megawatt hour”, adds Besseghini. “I’m not saying that we are at historical values ​​but we are much closer than before, so even the leaps are succeeding”.

