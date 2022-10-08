The Puglia Region has updated the operational indications for the use of the two bivalent m-RNA vaccines, also effective for the Omicron sub-variants, following the authorization of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and as indicated by the Ministry of Health.

The two bivalent formulations (original / omicron BA.1 by Spikevax and Comirnaty, and original / BA.4-5 by Comirnaty) can be used without distinction and are recommended for booster doses in people over 12 years of age who have completed at least one primary cycle.

Priority in administration: the categories identified

In addition, priority categories for administration have been identified: as a second booster dose, in favor of all people aged 60 or over, people with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing age diseases equal to or greater than 12 years (Annex 1 of the joint note referred to in the ministerial circular bearing “Concomitant / pre-existing conditions of high fragility, with indication of the second booster dose of anti SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccine, in subjects aged 12 years or older “), health workers, guests and operators of residential facilities and pregnant women, in the manner and timing provided; as a second booster dose, upon evaluation and specialist clinical judgment, in favor of subjects with marked impairment of the immune response, for causes related to the underlying disease or pharmacological treatments and of subjects undergoing haematopoietic or solid organ transplantation ( annex 2 of the joint note referred to in the ministerial circular), who have already received a primary course of three doses (standard primary course plus additional dose at least 28 days after the last dose) and a subsequent first booster dose, at a distance at least 120 days from the latter; as the first booster dose, in favor of people aged 12 years or older who have not received the first booster dose, regardless of the vaccine used to complete the primary course, in the manner and timing provided . To those in charge of the nodes and specialist centers of the Pathology Networks and the Network of Rare Diseases, vaccination is offered and administered directly in the facilities, by health professionals. For people hospitalized in accredited public or private hospitalization facilities and for those housed in residential facilities (RSA, RSSA), vaccination is ensured by health professionals and by the health departments of the respective structures in agreement with the SISP of the territorially competent Prevention Department. The bivalent vaccine can be administered to anyone who requests it and has completed the first vaccination course for at least 120 days (4 months).

Where to get vaccinated and how to book

On the institutional portal of the Region at the link https://www.regione.puglia.it/web/speciale-coronavirus/vaccino-anti-covid/sedi-vaccinali you can consult the operative vaccination centers and the relative opening times and the list pharmacies, divided by province, where it is possible to receive the administration. Reservations can be made on La Puglia ti vaccina https://lapugliativaccina.regione.puglia.it/, at the CUP counters of the ASL of reference and on the toll-free number 800 713931, active from Monday to Friday from 8 to 20.