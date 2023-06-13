Brain tumor, mother operated on while awake with her newborn son next to her: the incredible intervention in the Marche region

ANCONA – Operated, as an alarm clock, for the removal of a brain tumorwith her newborn baby by her side. No, it’s not science fiction, but an extraordinary wake-up surgery (in awake), performed this morning atUniversity hospital delle Marche by a multidisciplinary group made up of the neurosurgeon’s team Roberto Trignanihead of the General Neurosurgery Department with particular pediatric interest, by neurosurgeons Stefano Vecchioni e Michael Luziwith the neuroanaesthetist Edward Barboni and in collaboration with the neuropsychologist Silvia Bonifazi.

During the exceptional operation, a brain tumor was removed from a 30-year-old mother from the Marches who had her newborn baby by her side.

The tumor had been diagnosed in the young mother during her pregnancy. But she was able to stay with her baby, still breastfeeding, throughout the pre-op phase. The baby then waited with his dad for the end of the operation in the ward, and once the surgery was over, the mom was able to hug him again and breastfeed him right away. The surgery was perfectly successful. “The child – says the neurosurgeon Trignani – represents for his mother a real personal trainer who prepares her for the procedure and who will allow her to quickly overcome the consequences of the intervention and the tension that normally accompanies it”.

A special room

In the hospital, a room was set up with a cradle next to the mother’s bed, complete with a plush panda, to make the woman and the child feel “at home”, a choice that aims “to normalize hospitalization” and to dissolve anxieties and fears. In the operating room, the woman remained awake all the time “knowing that the child was a few meters away from her, this gave her strength and greater peace of mind, an extremely useful alliance, that of her with the little one”. The woman had a brain tumor removed in the area that controls speech and movement on the right side of her body. “Thanks to the awake procedure, she concludes, since the woman did not receive drugs that interfere with breastfeeding, she was able to continue breastfeeding without any interruption”.