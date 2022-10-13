Recent research has discovered which are the main and most ignored symptoms by women of a very aggressive form of breast cancer, we are talking about inflammatory breast cancer, whose signals mimic those of a simple infection.

October is National Month for Breast Cancer Awareness and Prevention, and a new national survey commissioned by theOhio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital e Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) found that most women are unaware of unusual symptoms of a particularly aggressive and deadly form of the disease, known as inflammatory breast cancer.

The survey, conducted online among 1,100 US women aged 18 and over, revealed that while 4 out of 5 women (78%) recognize a breast lump as a sign of cancer, less than half would report redness (44%). pitting / thickening of the skin (44%) or one breast that is warmer or heavier than the other (34%) as possible symptoms of the disease; specifically, the rare and highly aggressive form of the disease known as inflammatory breast cancer.

The disease can occur anywhere in the breast, and is often misdiagnosed because it mimics symptoms similar to a breast infection. These symptoms include:

an orange peel or dimpled texture of the skin

feeling of heaviness

skin tightening

sinus congestion

infection-like redness.

Scholars pointed out that:

Women should know that radical breast changes are not normal and breast self-exams are still very important. About 50% of inflammatory breast cancers are diagnosed as stage 4 disease.

Although inflammatory breast cancer accounts for only 1% to 5% of all breast cancers, it is a subtle and difficult to diagnose disease.

Our goal is to push patients to the forefront by quickly mobilizing a treatment plan so that therapy can begin as soon as possible.

For this, the team is working with primary care and obstetricians / gynecologists to bring more awareness about this disease and the nuances of diagnosis and treatment.

Source: The Ohio State University

