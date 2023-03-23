According to a study by the University of Oxford, a slight increase in the risk of falling ill emerges regardless of the type of hormonal contraceptive used and the method of administration, especially for women over 35. The results include all hormonal contraceptives, including those composed of progestogens only and those that combine estrogen and progestin together Your browser does not support HTML5

Hormonal contraceptives, including the minipill, the progestogen-only IUD, and contraceptives that combine estrogen and progestogen together, may slightly increase the risk of developing breast cancer, especially if taken after age 35. The correlation emerges from a new study carried out by researchers at the University of Oxford and published in PloS Medicine. The research speaks of an increase in risk of 20-30%, regardless of the type of hormonal contraceptive used and the method of administration, but the data must be compared with the average risk of the general female population, thus obtaining a slight increase in risk. The results obtained by the scholars are in line with what was already known about hormonal contraceptives thanks to past studies, but the importance of the study concerns the data on progestogen-only contraceptives, the use of which has grown in recent years.

Breast cancer, biopsy and targeted treatments to fight advanced cancer Researchers from the Cancer Epidemiology Unit at the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford carried out an analysis of data from around 9,500 UK women who developed breast cancer between 1996 and 2017. The data is included in a database called Clinical Practice Research Datalink which also records contraceptive use. The participants considered were all under the age of 50. Their medical records were compared with those of 18,000 other women in the control group, similar in age and other characteristics that can influence the likelihood of getting sick. See also Renal tumor removed and bypass implanted, record surgery on a Roman patient at Gemelli

Breast cancer, new drug could reduce the likelihood of recurrence The study found that 44% of those with breast cancer were using contraceptives or had recently stopped, compared with 39% of the control group. The researchers used this data to calculate the increased risk associated with contraceptives, after eliminating other confounders. With five years of using any type of contraceptive, the increase was quite small for girls aged 16-20, eight more cases per 100,000 women, while it was higher for 35-39 year olds with 250 cases. additional cancer per 100,000 women. The research “provides important new evidence that progestogen-only contraceptive use is associated with a slightly increased risk of breast cancer,” the researchers wrote in the study conclusions. A risk that would appear to be similar “in size to that associated with combined hormonal contraceptives”. According to the researchers, “because the risk of getting breast cancer increases with advancing age, the absolute risk associated with the use of both types of oral contraceptives is estimated to be lower in women who take them when they are younger and more fertile than those who use them in old age”.

ANSA/HUMANITAS EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALE”/> See also Vaccinated and cured of Covid, should the booster be done? How long does the Green pass last (and how to make it unlimited) The Institute Humanitas of Rozzano (Milan) and the university hospital of the Marches, in Ancona, are the two hospitals that have supplied better care for citizens. This was stated by the National Agency for Regional Health Services (agenas), since they are the only ones to have obtained “green light”, the highest rating, in at least 6 clinical areas in his latest report which explored the assistance activity of 1,377 hospitals public and private Go to the photo gallery

THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS – As underlined by “Il Sole 24 Ore”, the numerical framework of the new edition of National plan results highlights how in 2021 have been registered well 501158 more hospitalizations than in 2020, but still 1.2 million less compared to 2019. The analysis took into consideration 194 indicatorsin reference to both hospital and territorial assistance, such as avoidable hospitalization, long-term outcomes, and improper emergency room access. The report tells of “a tightness of the system, especially for the timeliness of access ” Go to the photo gallery

ONCOLOGICAL TREATMENTS – Sharply rising numbers as regards treatments against cancer: in 2020 there had been a sharp reduction in breast cancer operations, with 6300 hospitalizations less than in 2019. Different story in 2021where, on the other hand, we are witnessing “an important recovery, with an increase of 6700 interventions compared to the previous year and a realignment” compared to pre-Covid Go to the photo gallery

See also Cancers, how to prevent them with the correct diet