Waking up at 27 and finding yourself battling a thyroid cancer. The biggest nightmare that unfolds before and the awareness, in retrospect, that it could have been discovered earlier. Christina McKnightnow 35, battled cancer and now on TikTok he talks about the importance of prevention, starting from his personal experience.

Christina McKnight spoke of the symptoms of the cancer that had manifested themselves, but which she ignored guiltily. Brittle hair and dry skin are two of the most obvious things, but not only. “I was young, fit and healthy. I had just run a half marathon, done CrossFit for three years and had none hereditary disease thyroid disease in the family – she told the Mirror – I started feeling very tired and had a lot of mental confusion, but I thought it was just because of work. Then my husband noticed how good I was tired and my lack of interest in things like the gym, which I usually love. I couldn’t do things like I used to,” she said.

Christina said she has started to notice her hair has become “strangely fragile”, while her skin has become drier. Her husband insisted that something was wrong and that she should check herself out. «In the end I went to the doctor to appease him above all. I assumed that my symptoms were due to not taking care of myself: I ate fast food and was stressed at work. Thankfully my doctor recognized my symptoms as he had recently diagnosed others with thyroid cancer. He touched my neck and found a nodule which I wasn’t even aware of. With her diagnosis everything changed.

The appeal

Christina then did an ultrasound and a biopsy who confirmed he had thyroid cancer. She underwent a thyroidectomy in November 2014, followed by radioactive iodine ablation treatment in January to remove any remnants of her thyroid glands. Within a year she was able to clear the metastases, but she has to undergo thyroid replacement injections to replace her lost hormones. Of her Christina, who shares her experiences with hers 102.000 follower on TikTok, he said: “It was very surreal, because cancer is such a big word. It was such a shock and I thought it couldn’t be true, it was a strange feeling. Many times they say that thyroid cancer occurs in older people and that it is hereditary, but this was not the case for me. I’m sharing my story, not to scare people, but to remind them to pay attention if you’re experiencing any changes and to go to the doctor.”