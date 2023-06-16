Cancer deaths fall in Italy, -15% among men and -8% among women – Health

Between 2011 and 2019, Italy recorded a decrease in cancer mortality higher than the European average, with a 15% reduction in deaths in men and 8% in women (-10% men and -5% % women in Europe). A goal achieved also thanks to immuno-oncology which, with an innovative approach to treating the disease, has changed the history of various neoplasms that were once very difficult to treat. To tell all citizens about these important results, the third stage of the ‘I know too’ awareness campaign, presented today at a press conference, is taking place in Rome from today until Sunday 18 June. The project is carried out by Bristol Myers Squibb, with the participation of Apaim (Italian Melanoma Patients Association), Living without a stomach (you can), Fiagop (Italian Federation of Parents and Healed Pediatric Oncohematology Associations), Tutor (Rare Chest Cancer Association), Favo (Italian Federation of Oncology Volunteer Associations) and Walce (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe), and the patronage of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology).

The campaign includes meetings in public squares, with the presence of patient associations and the distribution of information material, and the activation of a dedicated portal (www.bms.com/it/losoanchio.html). ). In Piazza Re di Roma, a gazebo will be set up throughout the weekend and open to all, where a “time machine” will be found, to show the main stages in the history of immuno-oncology.

Immunotherapy increases the survival of patients with metastatic tumors

Immunotherapy has changed the standard of care in various tumors, increasing survival even in patients in the metastatic stage and with neoplasia against which, until just 10 years ago, there was no effective therapy, from melanoma to mesothelioma. And further studies are underway. The oncologists made the point on the occasion of the presentation of the third stage, which will take place in Rome until Sunday, of the awareness campaign on immunotherapy ‘I know too’.

“After the first two great steps forward in the challenge to tumors represented by chemotherapy and targeted therapies, in the last ten years there has been a turning point thanks to immuno-oncology, which today is the standard of care in various metastatic or high-stage neoplasms risk of disease recurrence after surgery: from melanoma, to lung cancer, mesothelioma, renal cell carcinoma up to gastrointestinal and genitourinary ones. And studies are underway in many other neoplasms”, says Michele Maio, president of the Nibit Foundation and director of the Oncology Department of the University of Siena and of the Immuno-Oncology Center of the Siena university hospital. And Italy is at the forefront of immuno-oncology research. In the Center of Siena, thanks to studies by the Nibit Foundation, the foundations of experiments have been laid that have changed clinical practice. About 50% of patients with metastatic melanoma develop brain metastases: “with the Nibit-m2 study, for example, for the first time – says Maio – we have broken the dogma according to which immunotherapy does not work in these cases, and about the 50% of these patients are alive and free of disease at 5 years compared to the 4-5 months we were used to.”

Furthermore, today “about 75% of cases of lung cancer, one of the most difficult neoplasms to treat, are diagnosed in an advanced stage – explains Federico Cappuzzo, director of Oncology Medica 2, Istituto Nazionale Tumori Regina Elena in Rome -. Even in this tumor , immuno-oncology has changed the paradigm of care.Dual immunotherapy, with nivolumab plus ipilimumab, in combination with two cycles of chemotherapy, in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, improved overall survival by 21% at four years of patients alive compared to 16% with chemotherapy alone.”

“For too long, lung cancer has been considered an almost exclusively male pathology – explains Stefania Vallone, Walce Secretary (Women Aganist Lung Cancer in Europe) -. In recent years there has been a strong growth also among women due to the increase in cigarette smoking addiction in the female population. Primary prevention is one of the pillars of our Association, which also wants to contribute to the diffusion of greater awareness on the meaning of therapeutic innovation. Unfortunately, the diagnosis of lung cancer is still late , but new tools like immuno-oncology are improving the chances of long-term survival, with a good quality of life.”

“The achievements of the research have led to a clear reduction in mortality and an increase in recovered citizens – concludes Maurizio Vannini, delegate of FAVO (Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology) Lazio -. The time has come to consider cancer in all aspects, biological, medical, psychosocial, but above all to prolong the commitment to ‘take charge’ over time, even after recovery, which must correspond to the return of each former patient to his own relational and professional life. this result requires a coordinated effort by institutions, patient associations and scientific societies, and a precise program to improve the quality of life”.