From the National Council of Economy and Labor (CNEL) comes an important endorsement for the campaign that has been collecting signatures for over a year to ask for a law for the right to be forgotten oncology, carried out by the Aiom Foundation. The CNEL has in fact started hearings to support the project.

Because we need a law

As the oncologists recall, in fact, over one million citizens in Italy can be considered cured but too many, at a bureaucratic level, continue to be considered sick, with discrimination in accessing services such as taking out insurance and mortgages, difficulties in of adoption and employment. “The goal is to arrive at a law on the right to be forgotten on cancer as soon as possible, following the virtuous example of France, Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal, which already protect their citizens with a dedicated law”, writes Giordano BerettaPresident of the foundation, who intends to deliver the petition to the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic as soon as possible.

The role of the CNEL

The CNEL, as established by article 99 of the Constitution, is a body of constitutional importance which has the power of legislative initiative and can contribute to the drafting of economic and social legislation. “We thank the President of CNEL, Tiziano Treu, and the Councilor Francesco Riva, coordinator of the CNEL group on health, for supporting our project – he says Saverio Cinieri, President of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) -. So far we have collected over 105,000 signatures to urge the institutions to approve a law as soon as possible. The support of a constitutional body such as the CNEL can be decisive”.

How to join the campaign

The promoters of the petition ask that, after 10 years from the end of treatment for adult neoplasms and after 5 for those of the pediatric age, patients can be considered cured not only on a clinical level but also on a social level. It is still possible to sign the petition and have information and data on the site dirittoallobliotumori.org.