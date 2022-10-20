Home Health Casa della Salute, free health check ups for five days in Genoa – Primocanale.it
Casa della Salute, free health check ups for five days in Genoa

Casa della Salute, free health check ups for five days in Genoa

To participate you must book online

GENOA – The “Casa della Salute Village” lands in Genoa, the installation with free access that for five days where, from today to Monday 24 October from 8 to 20, it will be possible to undergo free check-ups, attend educational events, listen to music and take part in entertainment events. Three main bodies of the health village: an events area of ​​140 square meters and two studios of 39 within which it is now possible to undergo completely free health checks, eye exams and dental visits with intraoral scanner.

An initiative that also hosts Ligurian sport champions: football with Genoa and Sampdoria but above all dissemination through conferences on cardiology, dentistry and ophthalmology with the doctors and professionals of Casa della Salute. The installation also houses a laboratory focusing on the links between sport, science and psychology that also offers insights into the field of nutrition.

Solidarity will also be the protagonist, with the delivery of the proceeds from the online charity auctions promoted by Casa della Salute to the Messina Foundation.

