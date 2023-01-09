Freelance journalist since 2014. For over 10 years he has been involved in communication and information on the web, writing on various topics: from sports to news , passing through politics and entertainment . He has also collaborated with important paper newspapers and magazines and radio and TV stations.

fear atSant’Andrea hospital in Romewhere a doctor was attacked and nurses insulted by the family of a deceased patient.

The complaint of the Cimo-Fesmed federation of doctors

It was the Cimo-Fesmed federation of doctorsas reported by ‘Il Messaggero’: “Another episode of violence against a colleague, slapped and hit by a bag while all the nursing and auxiliary staff present were heavily insulted”.

The Cimo-Fesmed federation of doctors then added: “The violence also caused damage to the medical equipment present in the place of the attack, which was triggered by the communication of the ‘death of a relative’ of the attackers. The attacked doctor was assisted by the staff of the Sant’Andrea emergency room and denounced the attackers”.

The appeal to the institutions

The Cimo-Fesmed federation of doctors expressed its “solidarity with the health personnel who were victims of the attack”.

Then he launched an appeal to the institutions: “Those who take care of the health of citizens must be protected: the institutions and companies must ensure that what now happens almost daily in Italian hospitals does not happen again”. For the category, explained the union, “it is certainly a problem of public order, but also of a cultural nature: anyone who attacks, insults or threatens a doctor must understand that they are putting everyone’s right to health at risk” .

The previous attacks in Roman hospitals

As pointed out by the Cimo-Fesmed federation of doctors, assaults in hospitals are not rare events.

In February 2022, for example, still in Rome but at the San Camillo hospital, a nurse had been attacked by a no-vax patient. On that occasion Stefano Barone, secretary of the Nursind of Lazio, had commented: “The episodes of violence, especially in the emergency rooms, have increased exponentially. We receive reports from all hospitals. The staff is already on its last legs, the fourth wave of the pandemic has bent us. These episodes are very serious”.

A few weeks earlier, on January 1, 2022, in the emergency room of the San Giovanni hospital, also in Rome, a patient in a state of agitation had instead attacked another nurse, biting off her finger.



