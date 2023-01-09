Home News “Grabbed by the neck, I called the police”: the video of the two female doctors attacked in Udine
"Grabbed by the neck, I called the police": the video of the two female doctors attacked in Udine

"Grabbed by the neck, I called the police": the video of the two female doctors attacked in Udine

Udine. He grabbed her by the neck and squeezed. A few, endless minutes during which she was afraid of dying. Adelaide Andriani, a 28-year-old resident who serves as a medical guard, still bears the marks of the attack on her neck. Her only fault was that of not being able to satisfy the requests of two patients who, on the afternoon of Saturday 7 January, around 6 pm, had turned to the emergency medical office, in via Gervasutta 48, in Udine. With her another colleague. Here are the pictures
