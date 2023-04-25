Home » Child died in hospital, Vibo prosecutor opens a file
Child died in hospital, Vibo prosecutor opens a file

  • Vibo Valentia – The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Vibo Valentia has opened an investigation file against unknown persons following the death of a 4-year-old boy, which took place last Friday in the Vibo Valentia hospital. The investigations, under the supervision of the prosecutor Camillo Falvo, are coordinated by the deputy Corrado Caputo and aim to establish the presence or absence of responsibility in the death of the child, originally from Dasà, a municipality in the Upper Mesima Vibonese.

  • The magistrate, who ordered the seizure of the medical records, will proceed with the questioning of the child’s family members as well as the doctors who treated the minor between his arrival at the emergency room due to a high fever and until his death, which occurred soon after. In this regard, an autopsy has been excluded for now, but diagnostic tests will still be performed. In the meantime, the provincial health authority has also launched an internal investigation to clarify the aspects of the tragic event that will lead to the questioning of the doctors and department heads through which the child passed.

