And after many months of vacation we go back to school. Without a mask, she for the first time in three years, but with the usual backpack overflowing with books and notebooks. According to the Italian Vertebral Column Scientific Institute, 95% of parents worry about their children’s backs. Maybe too much? “Heavy backpacks are not a sure cause of scoliosis or other specific spinal pathologies,” he reassures Luca Marinphysiotherapist and member of the Adapted Motor Activity Laboratory (Lama) of the University of Pavia.