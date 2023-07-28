Cholera Resurgence: Case Confirmed in Lecce as Investigation Begins

Lecce, 28 July 2023 – A case of cholera has been confirmed in Lecce, with a man in his 70s being hospitalized in isolation at Vito Fazzi hospital’s infectious diseases department. The man’s overall health condition is reported to be good, according to a statement from the ASL of Lecce.

The Prevention department conducted an epidemiological investigation, revealing that the man may have consumed unsafe food. Further insights will be provided by the ASL, as the Higher Institute of Health will conduct typification of the vibrio and the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Puglia and Basilicata will investigate the food assumed by the patient and the water sources used by him, which are not from the aqueduct.

The note from ASL also highlighted that the patient tested positive for another organism responsible for gastrointestinal symptoms. As a result, it is not excluded that the isolated vibrio cholerae is of the non-toxigenic type, suggesting it may not be dangerous.

Surveillance and laboratory tests are being conducted on the man’s family members as a precautionary measure. The ASL of Lecce reassures the public that the situation is under control from both a health and epidemiological perspective.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a case of cholera was also reported in Sardinia. A 71-year-old pensioner was hospitalized in Cagliari, making this the first cholera patient since the 1973 epidemic.

Cholera typically manifests itself within 24 to 72 hours after the ingestion of contaminated water or food containing fecal material from infected individuals. Raw or undercooked foods, particularly seafood, are most at risk for transmitting the disease. However, direct person-to-person contagion is rare under normal sanitation conditions, unless there is contamination of food or water.