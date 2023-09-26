Claudio Roma is the first eliminated – Big Brother 2023

September 25, 2023

The first to escape are Giselda and Arnold, while Claudio fails the televoting



Claudio, Giselda, Vittorio, Grecia and Arnold, one of them risks being the first competitor to have to leave the Big Brother House.

One by one, the nominees face salvation, but the fate of a competitor is to face elimination.

The first to save herself is Giselda, followed immediately by Arnold. The final verdict is coming. Vittorio is safe, and one of Grecia and Claudio is at risk of elimination.

Claudio believes he didn’t express himself enough: “I opened up late, in Hovel I opened up, in the House, however, I had a total block”. Grecia, for her part, thinks that if she were to be eliminated it is probably because she was too sincere in this game.

The game is over, Claudio’s adventure stops here, he is the first competitor to have to abandon the game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

